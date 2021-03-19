Nigeria records 130 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,539

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,539.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 19th of March 2021, 130 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161539 cases have been confirmed, 147581 cases have been discharged and 2027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 130 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (46), Ogun (19), Kwara (18), FCT (12), Kaduna (10), Ekiti (6), Abia (5), Edo(3), Sokoto(3), Osun (3), Niger (2), Oyo (2), and Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,2109656,688426
FCT19,5253,48515,884156
Plateau9,006628,88757
Kaduna8,8481208,66365
Rivers6,8521456,60998
Oyo6,8235126,195116
Edo4,8671374,538192
Ogun4,6102434,31849
Kano3,881253,747109
Ondo3,1299742,09461
Kwara3,0672042,80855
Delta2,5977821,74471
Osun2,506602,39452
Nasarawa2,3151,92937313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,082182,03034
Gombe2,02551,97644
Ebonyi1,97681,93632
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7334601,25914
Abia1,64991,61921
Imo1,639681,53536
Bauchi1,4821981,26717
Borno1,324861,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger93049641717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8637078211
Bayelsa8322777926
Sokoto773474128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4383239214
Cross River3571332717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara23122218
Kogi5032

