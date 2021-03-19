Nigeria records 130 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,539

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,539.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 19th of March 2021, 130 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161539 cases have been confirmed, 147581 cases have been discharged and 2027 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 130 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (46), Ogun (19), Kwara (18), FCT (12), Kaduna (10), Ekiti (6), Abia (5), Edo(3), Sokoto(3), Osun (3), Niger (2), Oyo (2), and Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,210 96 56,688 426 FCT 19,525 3,485 15,884 156 Plateau 9,006 62 8,887 57 Kaduna 8,848 120 8,663 65 Rivers 6,852 145 6,609 98 Oyo 6,823 512 6,195 116 Edo 4,867 137 4,538 192 Ogun 4,610 243 4,318 49 Kano 3,881 25 3,747 109 Ondo 3,129 974 2,094 61 Kwara 3,067 204 2,808 55 Delta 2,597 782 1,744 71 Osun 2,506 60 2,394 52 Nasarawa 2,315 1,929 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,082 18 2,030 34 Gombe 2,025 5 1,976 44 Ebonyi 1,976 8 1,936 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,733 460 1,259 14 Abia 1,649 9 1,619 21 Imo 1,639 68 1,535 36 Bauchi 1,482 198 1,267 17 Borno 1,324 86 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 930 496 417 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 863 70 782 11 Bayelsa 832 27 779 26 Sokoto 773 4 741 28 Jigawa 501 5 480 16 Kebbi 438 32 392 14 Cross River 357 13 327 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 231 2 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

130 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-46

Ogun-19

Kwara-18

FCT-12

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-6

Abia-5

Edo-3

Sokoto-3

Osun-3

Niger-2

Oyo-2

Akwa Ibom-1 161,539 confirmed

147,581 discharged

2,027 deaths pic.twitter.com/a2w3hTjXlZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 19, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 130 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,539