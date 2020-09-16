The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,604.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.
“On the 16th of September 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 56604 cases have been confirmed, 47872 cases have been discharged and 1091 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 126 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (37), Lagos (27), Plateau (16), Kaduna (9), Abia (7), Gombe (6), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2), Ekiti (2), Kwara (2), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,723
|3,273
|15,245
|205
|FCT
|5,488
|522
|4,892
|74
|Oyo
|3,223
|1,082
|2,102
|39
|Plateau
|3,158
|969
|2,158
|31
|Edo
|2,610
|78
|2,427
|105
|Kaduna
|2,305
|90
|2,182
|33
|Rivers
|2,208
|29
|2,120
|59
|Delta
|1,793
|106
|1,638
|49
|Ogun
|1,755
|22
|1,705
|28
|Kano
|1,733
|26
|1,653
|54
|Ondo
|1,590
|65
|1,490
|35
|Enugu
|1,232
|123
|1,088
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,034
|7
|997
|30
|Kwara
|1,004
|77
|902
|25
|Katsina
|844
|363
|457
|24
|Abia
|835
|35
|792
|8
|Osun
|805
|17
|771
|17
|Gombe
|779
|75
|679
|25
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|681
|11
|656
|14
|Imo
|551
|323
|216
|12
|Benue
|467
|57
|401
|9
|Nasarawa
|447
|137
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|393
|2
|370
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|305
|33
|267
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|286
|27
|251
|8
|Niger
|244
|16
|216
|12
|Anambra
|232
|29
|184
|19
|Adamawa
|230
|19
|196
|15
|Sokoto
|159
|0
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|83
|0
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|73
|6
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2


