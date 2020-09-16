Nigeria records 126 new cases of coronavirus, total now 56,604

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,604.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 16th of September 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56604 cases have been confirmed, 47872 cases have been discharged and 1091 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 126 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (37), Lagos (27), Plateau (16), Kaduna (9), Abia (7), Gombe (6), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2), Ekiti (2), Kwara (2), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,723 3,273 15,245 205 FCT 5,488 522 4,892 74 Oyo 3,223 1,082 2,102 39 Plateau 3,158 969 2,158 31 Edo 2,610 78 2,427 105 Kaduna 2,305 90 2,182 33 Rivers 2,208 29 2,120 59 Delta 1,793 106 1,638 49 Ogun 1,755 22 1,705 28 Kano 1,733 26 1,653 54 Ondo 1,590 65 1,490 35 Enugu 1,232 123 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 7 997 30 Kwara 1,004 77 902 25 Katsina 844 363 457 24 Abia 835 35 792 8 Osun 805 17 771 17 Gombe 779 75 679 25 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 681 11 656 14 Imo 551 323 216 12 Benue 467 57 401 9 Nasarawa 447 137 298 12 Bayelsa 393 2 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 305 33 267 5 Akwa Ibom 286 27 251 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Adamawa 230 19 196 15 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 83 0 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 73 6 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

