Nigeria records 122 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,960

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,960.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 2nd of December 2020, 122 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,960 cases have been confirmed, 63,839 cases have been discharged and 1,177 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 122 new cases are reported from 11 states- Kaduna (37) Lagos (29 ), Plateau (25), Ekiti (9), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Edo (4) Kwara (4), Bayelsa (2), Bauchi (1), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,43950122,714224
FCT6,8687226,06383
Plateau3,9021583,71034
Oyo3,7283403,34345
Kaduna3,1732582,86847
Rivers3,001842,85859
Edo2,703112,580112
Ogun2,2331382,06233
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,798391,70554
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,110421,03929
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0302398324
Osun947492221
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7742873214
Borno745470536
Imo6774262312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa49315532513
Bayelsa4564838721
Ekiti374313376
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger298428212
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto166114817
Taraba16341536
Yobe1008848
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

