Nigeria records 122 new cases of COVID-19, total now 67,960

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,960.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 2nd of December 2020, 122 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 67,960 cases have been confirmed, 63,839 cases have been discharged and 1,177 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 122 new cases are reported from 11 states- Kaduna (37) Lagos (29 ), Plateau (25), Ekiti (9), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Edo (4) Kwara (4), Bayelsa (2), Bauchi (1), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,439 501 22,714 224 FCT 6,868 722 6,063 83 Plateau 3,902 158 3,710 34 Oyo 3,728 340 3,343 45 Kaduna 3,173 258 2,868 47 Rivers 3,001 84 2,858 59 Edo 2,703 11 2,580 112 Ogun 2,233 138 2,062 33 Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49 Kano 1,798 39 1,705 54 Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,110 42 1,039 29 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,030 23 983 24 Osun 947 4 922 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 774 28 732 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 677 42 623 12 Benue 496 25 460 11 Nasarawa 493 155 325 13 Bayelsa 456 48 387 21 Ekiti 374 31 337 6 Akwa Ibom 339 19 311 9 Jigawa 331 12 308 11 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 166 1 148 17 Taraba 163 4 153 6 Yobe 100 8 84 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

122 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Kaduna-37

Lagos-29

Plateau-25

Ekiti-9

Rivers-5

Ogun-5

Edo-4

Kwara-4

Bayelsa-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1 67,960 confirmed

63,839 discharged

1,177 deaths pic.twitter.com/NrxkfZWDdr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 2, 2020

