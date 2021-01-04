Nigeria records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 91,351

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,204 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 91,351.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of January 2021, 1204 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 91351 cases have been confirmed, 75699 cases have been discharged and 1318 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1204 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), Oyo (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa(11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue(5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1) and Osun (1).

“Our discharges today includes 218 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos31,9754,71227,013250
FCT12,2834,5857,594104
Kaduna5,5015584,89053
Plateau5,0573984,61544
Oyo4,0485913,40552
Rivers3,6023043,23464
Edo2,9161072,692117
Ogun2,5632312,29834
Kano2,3643181,97868
Delta1,8971081,73752
Ondo1,843391,76341
Katsina1,6361801,42927
Kwara1,4142891,09431
Enugu1,382131,34821
Gombe1,3383001,00137
Ebonyi1,097-51,07230
Bauchi1,03815686517
Abia1,0364697911
Osun1,0203196524
Nasarawa92358532513
Borno7982473836
Imo7693572212
Benue5375746911
Bayelsa5305445521
Akwa Ibom449513899
Adamawa42416123825
Niger4178432013
Ekiti415143956
Jigawa4072836811
Sokoto3816329820
Anambra3283427420
Taraba217231877
Yobe201491448
Kebbi1921916310
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

