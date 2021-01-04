Nigeria records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 91,351

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,204 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 91,351.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 4th of January 2021, 1204 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 91351 cases have been confirmed, 75699 cases have been discharged and 1318 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1204 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), Oyo (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa(11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue(5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1) and Osun (1).
“Our discharges today includes 218 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|31,975
|4,712
|27,013
|250
|FCT
|12,283
|4,585
|7,594
|104
|Kaduna
|5,501
|558
|4,890
|53
|Plateau
|5,057
|398
|4,615
|44
|Oyo
|4,048
|591
|3,405
|52
|Rivers
|3,602
|304
|3,234
|64
|Edo
|2,916
|107
|2,692
|117
|Ogun
|2,563
|231
|2,298
|34
|Kano
|2,364
|318
|1,978
|68
|Delta
|1,897
|108
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,843
|39
|1,763
|41
|Katsina
|1,636
|180
|1,429
|27
|Kwara
|1,414
|289
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,382
|13
|1,348
|21
|Gombe
|1,338
|300
|1,001
|37
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|-5
|1,072
|30
|Bauchi
|1,038
|156
|865
|17
|Abia
|1,036
|46
|979
|11
|Osun
|1,020
|31
|965
|24
|Nasarawa
|923
|585
|325
|13
|Borno
|798
|24
|738
|36
|Imo
|769
|35
|722
|12
|Benue
|537
|57
|469
|11
|Bayelsa
|530
|54
|455
|21
|Akwa Ibom
|449
|51
|389
|9
|Adamawa
|424
|161
|238
|25
|Niger
|417
|84
|320
|13
|Ekiti
|415
|14
|395
|6
|Jigawa
|407
|28
|368
|11
|Sokoto
|381
|63
|298
|20
|Anambra
|328
|34
|274
|20
|Taraba
|217
|23
|187
|7
|Yobe
|201
|49
|144
|8
|Kebbi
|192
|19
|163
|10
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|112
|25
|82
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
