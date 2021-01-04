Nigeria records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 91,351

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,204 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 91,351.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 4th of January 2021, 1204 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 91351 cases have been confirmed, 75699 cases have been discharged and 1318 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1204 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), Oyo (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa(11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue(5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1) and Osun (1).

“Our discharges today includes 218 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 31,975 4,712 27,013 250 FCT 12,283 4,585 7,594 104 Kaduna 5,501 558 4,890 53 Plateau 5,057 398 4,615 44 Oyo 4,048 591 3,405 52 Rivers 3,602 304 3,234 64 Edo 2,916 107 2,692 117 Ogun 2,563 231 2,298 34 Kano 2,364 318 1,978 68 Delta 1,897 108 1,737 52 Ondo 1,843 39 1,763 41 Katsina 1,636 180 1,429 27 Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31 Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21 Gombe 1,338 300 1,001 37 Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30 Bauchi 1,038 156 865 17 Abia 1,036 46 979 11 Osun 1,020 31 965 24 Nasarawa 923 585 325 13 Borno 798 24 738 36 Imo 769 35 722 12 Benue 537 57 469 11 Bayelsa 530 54 455 21 Akwa Ibom 449 51 389 9 Adamawa 424 161 238 25 Niger 417 84 320 13 Ekiti 415 14 395 6 Jigawa 407 28 368 11 Sokoto 381 63 298 20 Anambra 328 34 274 20 Taraba 217 23 187 7 Yobe 201 49 144 8 Kebbi 192 19 163 10 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

