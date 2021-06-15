Nigeria records 12 new COVID-19 infections, total now 167,078

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 167,078.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

“12 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Lagos-9, Kwara-3.

“167,078 confirmed, 163,469 discharged, 2,117 deaths. “Today’s report includes 0 cases from FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Rivers, Kano, Imo, Sokoto, Taraba and Kaduna States.”

