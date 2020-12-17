Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 76,207

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 76,207.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 17th of December 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“ill date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos25,8951,85023,812233
FCT9,0532,4806,48588
Kaduna4,2366513,53847
Plateau4,1792283,91734
Oyo3,7853663,37346
Rivers3,2342192,95560
Edo2,755492,593113
Ogun2,3601862,14133
Kano1,9881881,74456
Delta1,829431,73749
Ondo1,7691041,62441
Enugu1,363231,31921
Katsina1,3592821,05324
Kwara1,2751511,09430
Gombe1,15618994225
Ebonyi1,082151,03730
Abia9732693710
Osun9711693421
Bauchi8789377114
Borno7723170536
Imo7305766112
Nasarawa58925132513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4925042121
Ekiti401273686
Jigawa3855631811
Akwa Ibom366303279
Niger3383728912
Adamawa3297123820
Anambra295227419
Sokoto2102816517
Taraba203191777
Kebbi14351308
Yobe12323928
Cross River925789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

