Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 76,207

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 76,207.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 17th of December 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“ill date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 25,895 1,850 23,812 233 FCT 9,053 2,480 6,485 88 Kaduna 4,236 651 3,538 47 Plateau 4,179 228 3,917 34 Oyo 3,785 366 3,373 46 Rivers 3,234 219 2,955 60 Edo 2,755 49 2,593 113 Ogun 2,360 186 2,141 33 Kano 1,988 188 1,744 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,769 104 1,624 41 Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21 Katsina 1,359 282 1,053 24 Kwara 1,275 151 1,094 30 Gombe 1,156 189 942 25 Ebonyi 1,082 15 1,037 30 Abia 973 26 937 10 Osun 971 16 934 21 Bauchi 878 93 771 14 Borno 772 31 705 36 Imo 730 57 661 12 Nasarawa 589 251 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 492 50 421 21 Ekiti 401 27 368 6 Jigawa 385 56 318 11 Akwa Ibom 366 30 327 9 Niger 338 37 289 12 Adamawa 329 71 238 20 Anambra 295 2 274 19 Sokoto 210 28 165 17 Taraba 203 19 177 7 Kebbi 143 5 130 8 Yobe 123 23 92 8 Cross River 92 5 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Nigeria records 1145 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 76,207

