Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 76,207

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 76,207.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 17th of December 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“ill date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 930 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (279), FCT (179), Plateau (62), Kaduna (54), Kano (52), Katsina (52), Imo (42), Jigawa (42), Rivers (38), Kwara (30), Nasarawa (19), Yobe (15), Ogun (13), Borno (10), Oyo (9), Niger (9), Ebonyi (6), Bauchi (6), Edo (5), Taraba (4), Sokoto (2) and Cross River (2).,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|25,895
|1,850
|23,812
|233
|FCT
|9,053
|2,480
|6,485
|88
|Kaduna
|4,236
|651
|3,538
|47
|Plateau
|4,179
|228
|3,917
|34
|Oyo
|3,785
|366
|3,373
|46
|Rivers
|3,234
|219
|2,955
|60
|Edo
|2,755
|49
|2,593
|113
|Ogun
|2,360
|186
|2,141
|33
|Kano
|1,988
|188
|1,744
|56
|Delta
|1,829
|43
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,769
|104
|1,624
|41
|Enugu
|1,363
|23
|1,319
|21
|Katsina
|1,359
|282
|1,053
|24
|Kwara
|1,275
|151
|1,094
|30
|Gombe
|1,156
|189
|942
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,082
|15
|1,037
|30
|Abia
|973
|26
|937
|10
|Osun
|971
|16
|934
|21
|Bauchi
|878
|93
|771
|14
|Borno
|772
|31
|705
|36
|Imo
|730
|57
|661
|12
|Nasarawa
|589
|251
|325
|13
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Bayelsa
|492
|50
|421
|21
|Ekiti
|401
|27
|368
|6
|Jigawa
|385
|56
|318
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|366
|30
|327
|9
|Niger
|338
|37
|289
|12
|Adamawa
|329
|71
|238
|20
|Anambra
|295
|2
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|210
|28
|165
|17
|Taraba
|203
|19
|177
|7
|Kebbi
|143
|5
|130
|8
|Yobe
|123
|23
|92
|8
|Cross River
|92
|5
|78
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1,145 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-459
FCT-145
Kaduna-138
Plateau-80
Katsina-70
Gombe-52
Niger-31
Kano-23
Bayelsa-21
Bauchi-18
Ondo-18
Rivers-17
Ogun-12
Oyo-12
Edo-8
Nasarawa-8
Ebonyi-7
Osun-6
Ekiti-5
Kebbi-5
Borno-4
Jigawa-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Anambra-1 pic.twitter.com/CdHK9C8wGZ
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 17, 2020
