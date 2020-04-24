Nigeria records 114 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 1095

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 114 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet on Thursday night, the NCDC said that the new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 1095.

The centre said that 80 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Sokoto.

it said: “As at 11:30 pm 24th April, there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32.”

The current breakdown of active cases by state are:

Lagos-657

FCT-138

Kano-73

Ogun-35

Gombe-30

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Edo-19

Oyo-18

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-10

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 80 in Lagos

21 in Gombe

5 in FCT

2 in Zamfara

2 in Edo

1 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Kaduna

1 in Sokoto As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208

Deaths: 32 pic.twitter.com/NIDV1zTh9o — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 24, 2020

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Britain Injects Two Persons As COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Begins

The first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford, Britain. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study… Read full story

COVID-19: South-West Governors Shift Enforcement Date For Use Of Face Mask ToMay 1

Ondo State government on Thursday said governors of the South-West states had extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Bans Almajiri System, Commercial Motorcycles, Suspends Ramadan Tafsir, Congregational Prayers

Bauchi State government has joined other states by banning the Almajiri system across the state just as it also placed a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle popularly called Achaba… Read full story

We Have Reports That Some COVID-19 Patients In Abuja Now Treat Themselves At Home, Says FCT Minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, has disclosed that the FCT authorities have got reports that some people who are suspected to be positive for coronavirus now treat themselves at home instead of going to isolation centres.,. Read full story

EDITORIAL: NASS’ Verdict On SIP

RECENTLY, the leadership of the National Assembly faulted the manner in which the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government was being implemented. Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, a… Read full story