Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,307

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,307.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61307 cases have been confirmed, 56557 cases have been discharged and 1123 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 113 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (37), Kaduna (16), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Taraba (8), Rivers (7), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Niger (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,55593419,414207
FCT5,9105425,28979
Plateau3,5803773,17033
Oyo3,4098142,55540
Rivers2,696532,58459
Edo2,643252,511107
Kaduna2,550582,45042
Ogun1,9802001,75228
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74161,68154
Ondo1,654331,58536
Enugu1,313231,26921
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Osun9086282620
Katsina902187724
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710669014
Imo5891656112
Benue4846141310
Nasarawa47613832513
Bayelsa403337921
Ekiti32983156
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2752722919
Niger2731224912
Adamawa248022919
Sokoto162014517
Taraba11781036
Kebbi93-13988
Cross River874749
Zamfara791735
Yobe795668
Kogi5032

Comments

