Nigeria records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,440.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163440 cases have been confirmed, 153788 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10), Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), and Plateau(1).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,87844956,990439
FCT19,69745319,080164
Plateau9,029238,94957
Kaduna8,982508,86765
Rivers6,959186,841100
Oyo6,8383786,337123
Edo4,89284,699185
Ogun4,62084,56349
Kano3,917243,783110
Ondo3,2201,0772,08063
Kwara3,1202512,81455
Delta2,6087931,74471
Osun2,544302,46252
Nasarawa2,3691,98337313
Enugu2,2592571,97329
Katsina2,097142,04934
Gombe2,03441,98644
Ebonyi2,007241,95132
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7841161,65414
Abia1,677111,64521
Imo1,655261,59237
Bauchi1,535-351,55317
Borno1,337991,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger930091317
Taraba9102486422
Bayelsa8712681926
Ekiti8671983711
Sokoto774074628
Jigawa5242348516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3771134818
Yobe352592849
Zamfara23232218
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440

