Nigeria records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,440.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 163440 cases have been confirmed, 153788 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10), Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), and Plateau(1).”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|57,878
|449
|56,990
|439
|FCT
|19,697
|453
|19,080
|164
|Plateau
|9,029
|23
|8,949
|57
|Kaduna
|8,982
|50
|8,867
|65
|Rivers
|6,959
|18
|6,841
|100
|Oyo
|6,838
|378
|6,337
|123
|Edo
|4,892
|8
|4,699
|185
|Ogun
|4,620
|8
|4,563
|49
|Kano
|3,917
|24
|3,783
|110
|Ondo
|3,220
|1,077
|2,080
|63
|Kwara
|3,120
|251
|2,814
|55
|Delta
|2,608
|793
|1,744
|71
|Osun
|2,544
|30
|2,462
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,369
|1,983
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,259
|257
|1,973
|29
|Katsina
|2,097
|14
|2,049
|34
|Gombe
|2,034
|4
|1,986
|44
|Ebonyi
|2,007
|24
|1,951
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,784
|116
|1,654
|14
|Abia
|1,677
|11
|1,645
|21
|Imo
|1,655
|26
|1,592
|37
|Bauchi
|1,535
|-35
|1,553
|17
|Borno
|1,337
|99
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|1,051
|745
|274
|32
|Niger
|930
|0
|913
|17
|Taraba
|910
|24
|864
|22
|Bayelsa
|871
|26
|819
|26
|Ekiti
|867
|19
|837
|11
|Sokoto
|774
|0
|746
|28
|Jigawa
|524
|23
|485
|16
|Kebbi
|450
|42
|392
|16
|Cross River
|377
|11
|348
|18
|Yobe
|352
|59
|284
|9
|Zamfara
|232
|3
|221
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
110 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-24
Yobe-24
FCT-16
Bayelsa-10
Rivers-10
Kaduna-10
Nasarawa-5
Akwa Ibom-4
Bauchi-3
Edo-3
Plateau-1
163,440 confirmed
153,788 discharged
2,058 deaths pic.twitter.com/I9x3421WFf
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 7, 2021
