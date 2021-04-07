Nigeria records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,440.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 7th of April 2021, 110 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 163440 cases have been confirmed, 153788 cases have been discharged and 2058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos(24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10), Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), and Plateau(1).”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,878 449 56,990 439 FCT 19,697 453 19,080 164 Plateau 9,029 23 8,949 57 Kaduna 8,982 50 8,867 65 Rivers 6,959 18 6,841 100 Oyo 6,838 378 6,337 123 Edo 4,892 8 4,699 185 Ogun 4,620 8 4,563 49 Kano 3,917 24 3,783 110 Ondo 3,220 1,077 2,080 63 Kwara 3,120 251 2,814 55 Delta 2,608 793 1,744 71 Osun 2,544 30 2,462 52 Nasarawa 2,369 1,983 373 13 Enugu 2,259 257 1,973 29 Katsina 2,097 14 2,049 34 Gombe 2,034 4 1,986 44 Ebonyi 2,007 24 1,951 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,784 116 1,654 14 Abia 1,677 11 1,645 21 Imo 1,655 26 1,592 37 Bauchi 1,535 -35 1,553 17 Borno 1,337 99 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 1,051 745 274 32 Niger 930 0 913 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Bayelsa 871 26 819 26 Ekiti 867 19 837 11 Sokoto 774 0 746 28 Jigawa 524 23 485 16 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 377 11 348 18 Yobe 352 59 284 9 Zamfara 232 3 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

