Nigeria records 106 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,997

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,997.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 1st of April 2021, 106 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria..
“Till date, 162,997 cases have been confirmed, 151,708 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 106 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (33), FCT (20), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), Kaduna (7), Edo (6), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ogun (3), Kano (2), Bauchi (2) and Osun (2).” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|57,713
|284
|56,990
|439
|FCT
|19,657
|1,451
|18,042
|164
|Plateau
|9,027
|39
|8,931
|57
|Kaduna
|8,950
|57
|8,828
|65
|Rivers
|6,924
|27
|6,797
|100
|Oyo
|6,838
|475
|6,240
|123
|Edo
|4,884
|10
|4,689
|185
|Ogun
|4,620
|72
|4,499
|49
|Kano
|3,911
|28
|3,773
|110
|Ondo
|3,197
|1,054
|2,080
|63
|Kwara
|3,083
|214
|2,814
|55
|Delta
|2,606
|791
|1,744
|71
|Osun
|2,534
|25
|2,457
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,350
|1,964
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,237
|285
|1,923
|29
|Katsina
|2,095
|31
|2,030
|34
|Gombe
|2,030
|3
|1,983
|44
|Ebonyi
|2,007
|24
|1,951
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,770
|233
|1,523
|14
|Abia
|1,665
|1
|1,643
|21
|Imo
|1,650
|21
|1,592
|37
|Bauchi
|1,531
|13
|1,501
|17
|Borno
|1,336
|98
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|1,051
|745
|274
|32
|Niger
|930
|496
|417
|17
|Taraba
|910
|24
|864
|22
|Ekiti
|866
|19
|836
|11
|Bayelsa
|854
|9
|819
|26
|Sokoto
|774
|1
|745
|28
|Jigawa
|523
|22
|485
|16
|Kebbi
|450
|42
|392
|16
|Cross River
|377
|11
|348
|18
|Yobe
|313
|20
|284
|9
|Zamfara
|232
|3
|221
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
