Nigeria records 106 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,997

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,997.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 1st of April 2021, 106 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria..

“Till date, 162,997 cases have been confirmed, 151,708 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 106 new cases are reported from 12 states- Lagos (33), FCT (20), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), Kaduna (7), Edo (6), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ogun (3), Kano (2), Bauchi (2) and Osun (2).” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,71328456,990439
FCT19,6571,45118,042164
Plateau9,027398,93157
Kaduna8,950578,82865
Rivers6,924276,797100
Oyo6,8384756,240123
Edo4,884104,689185
Ogun4,620724,49949
Kano3,911283,773110
Ondo3,1971,0542,08063
Kwara3,0832142,81455
Delta2,6067911,74471
Osun2,534252,45752
Nasarawa2,3501,96437313
Enugu2,2372851,92329
Katsina2,095312,03034
Gombe2,03031,98344
Ebonyi2,007241,95132
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7702331,52314
Abia1,66511,64321
Imo1,650211,59237
Bauchi1,531131,50117
Borno1,336981,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa1,05174527432
Niger93049641717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8661983611
Bayelsa854981926
Sokoto774174528
Jigawa5232248516
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River3771134818
Yobe313202849
Zamfara23232218
Kogi5032

Comments

