Nigeria records 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, total now 81,963

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1041 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,041 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 81,963.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

1041 new #COVID19 cases Lagos-316 FCT-210 Kaduna-83 Plateau-70 Gombe-56 Oyo-56 Katsina-47 Nasarawa-35 Kano-33 Ogun-21 Rivers-17 Niger-14 Imo-14 Delta-12 Kwara-12 Edo-12 Benue-9 Anambra-8 Taraba-4 Ekiti-4 Ebonyi-6 Bayelsa-1 Sokoto-1.”

