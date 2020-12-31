Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 87510 cases have been confirmed, 73713 cases have been discharged and 1289 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1031 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (570), FCT (117), Kaduna (109), Nasarawa (34), Bauchi (31), Kano (28), Plateau (26), Sokoto (26), Ogun (25), Edo (18), Rivers (16), Abia (10), Imo (7), Taraba (6), Delta (4) and Osun (4),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|30,188
|3,800
|26,141
|247
|FCT
|11,705
|4,043
|7,560
|102
|Kaduna
|5,236
|589
|4,594
|53
|Plateau
|4,875
|399
|4,433
|43
|Oyo
|3,939
|514
|3,379
|46
|Rivers
|3,475
|231
|3,180
|64
|Edo
|2,870
|84
|2,669
|117
|Ogun
|2,493
|184
|2,275
|34
|Kano
|2,262
|292
|1,905
|65
|Delta
|1,883
|94
|1,737
|52
|Ondo
|1,811
|32
|1,738
|41
|Katsina
|1,614
|314
|1,273
|27
|Kwara
|1,414
|289
|1,094
|31
|Enugu
|1,382
|13
|1,348
|21
|Gombe
|1,272
|283
|956
|33
|Ebonyi
|1,097
|-5
|1,072
|30
|Abia
|1,015
|37
|968
|10
|Osun
|1,012
|31
|958
|23
|Bauchi
|1,009
|135
|857
|17
|Borno
|806
|32
|738
|36
|Nasarawa
|799
|461
|325
|13
|Imo
|755
|21
|722
|12
|Bayelsa
|534
|92
|421
|21
|Benue
|532
|52
|469
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|437
|48
|380
|9
|Niger
|413
|80
|320
|13
|Ekiti
|410
|9
|395
|6
|Jigawa
|403
|34
|358
|11
|Adamawa
|391
|132
|238
|21
|Sokoto
|357
|99
|240
|18
|Anambra
|312
|19
|274
|19
|Taraba
|217
|23
|187
|7
|Yobe
|187
|56
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|173
|20
|144
|9
|Cross River
|169
|0
|157
|12
|Zamfara
|112
|25
|82
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week
Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.
[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ
THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…
Nigeria records 1031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510