Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1031 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 87510 cases have been confirmed, 73713 cases have been discharged and 1289 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1031 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (570), FCT (117), Kaduna (109), Nasarawa (34), Bauchi (31), Kano (28), Plateau (26), Sokoto (26), Ogun (25), Edo (18), Rivers (16), Abia (10), Imo (7), Taraba (6), Delta (4) and Osun (4),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos30,1883,80026,141247
FCT11,7054,0437,560102
Kaduna5,2365894,59453
Plateau4,8753994,43343
Oyo3,9395143,37946
Rivers3,4752313,18064
Edo2,870842,669117
Ogun2,4931842,27534
Kano2,2622921,90565
Delta1,883941,73752
Ondo1,811321,73841
Katsina1,6143141,27327
Kwara1,4142891,09431
Enugu1,382131,34821
Gombe1,27228395633
Ebonyi1,097-51,07230
Abia1,0153796810
Osun1,0123195823
Bauchi1,00913585717
Borno8063273836
Nasarawa79946132513
Imo7552172212
Bayelsa5349242121
Benue5325246911
Akwa Ibom437483809
Niger4138032013
Ekiti41093956
Jigawa4033435811
Adamawa39113223821
Sokoto3579924018
Anambra3121927419
Taraba217231877
Yobe187561238
Kebbi173201449
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Nigeria records 1031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Top News

Confusion trails demolition of Monkey Village 

Latest News

2021: We must develop capacity to deliver world-class healthcare, APC tells FG

Latest News

New Year: PDP hails Nigerians’ resilience amid hardship

Latest News

2021: PIB, Electoral Act amendment, constitutional review to top Senate agenda ―…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More