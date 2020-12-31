Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 87510 cases have been confirmed, 73713 cases have been discharged and 1289 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1031 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (570), FCT (117), Kaduna (109), Nasarawa (34), Bauchi (31), Kano (28), Plateau (26), Sokoto (26), Ogun (25), Edo (18), Rivers (16), Abia (10), Imo (7), Taraba (6), Delta (4) and Osun (4),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 30,188 3,800 26,141 247 FCT 11,705 4,043 7,560 102 Kaduna 5,236 589 4,594 53 Plateau 4,875 399 4,433 43 Oyo 3,939 514 3,379 46 Rivers 3,475 231 3,180 64 Edo 2,870 84 2,669 117 Ogun 2,493 184 2,275 34 Kano 2,262 292 1,905 65 Delta 1,883 94 1,737 52 Ondo 1,811 32 1,738 41 Katsina 1,614 314 1,273 27 Kwara 1,414 289 1,094 31 Enugu 1,382 13 1,348 21 Gombe 1,272 283 956 33 Ebonyi 1,097 -5 1,072 30 Abia 1,015 37 968 10 Osun 1,012 31 958 23 Bauchi 1,009 135 857 17 Borno 806 32 738 36 Nasarawa 799 461 325 13 Imo 755 21 722 12 Bayelsa 534 92 421 21 Benue 532 52 469 11 Akwa Ibom 437 48 380 9 Niger 413 80 320 13 Ekiti 410 9 395 6 Jigawa 403 34 358 11 Adamawa 391 132 238 21 Sokoto 357 99 240 18 Anambra 312 19 274 19 Taraba 217 23 187 7 Yobe 187 56 123 8 Kebbi 173 20 144 9 Cross River 169 0 157 12 Zamfara 112 25 82 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

