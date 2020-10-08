Nigeria records 103 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 59,841

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 103, with total infections now 59,841.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.
“On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 59841 cases have been confirmed, 51551 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 103 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,815
|4,361
|15,250
|204
|FCT
|5,784
|484
|5,221
|79
|Plateau
|3,499
|562
|2,904
|33
|Oyo
|3,285
|692
|2,553
|40
|Rivers
|2,653
|147
|2,447
|59
|Edo
|2,635
|25
|2,503
|107
|Kaduna
|2,467
|49
|2,378
|40
|Ogun
|1,901
|140
|1,733
|28
|Delta
|1,803
|17
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,740
|11
|1,675
|54
|Ondo
|1,638
|57
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Katsina
|894
|2
|868
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Osun
|874
|49
|808
|17
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|707
|6
|687
|14
|Imo
|579
|16
|551
|12
|Benue
|482
|59
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|469
|131
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|401
|4
|376
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|322
|4
|312
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|294
|8
|278
|8
|Niger
|261
|7
|242
|12
|Anambra
|250
|12
|219
|19
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|106
|11
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
103 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-39
Rivers-21
FCT-19
Oyo-6
Kaduna-4
Bauchi-3
Ogun-3
Imo-2
Kano-2
Benue-1
Edo-1
Nasarawa-1
Plateau-1
59,841 confirmed
51,551 discharged
1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/SkpuZCWU2o
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 8, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat
In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.
Nigeria records 103 cases