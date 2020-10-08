Nigeria records 103 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 59,841

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 103, with total infections now 59,841.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 59841 cases have been confirmed, 51551 cases have been discharged and 1113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 103 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,815 4,361 15,250 204 FCT 5,784 484 5,221 79 Plateau 3,499 562 2,904 33 Oyo 3,285 692 2,553 40 Rivers 2,653 147 2,447 59 Edo 2,635 25 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,467 49 2,378 40 Ogun 1,901 140 1,733 28 Delta 1,803 17 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 11 1,675 54 Ondo 1,638 57 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Abia 898 18 872 8 Katsina 894 2 868 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Osun 874 49 808 17 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 707 6 687 14 Imo 579 16 551 12 Benue 482 59 413 10 Nasarawa 469 131 325 13 Bayelsa 401 4 376 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 322 4 312 6 Akwa Ibom 294 8 278 8 Niger 261 7 242 12 Anambra 250 12 219 19 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 106 11 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

