The National Commissioner, of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji has stated that Nigeria is recognized amongst leaders in Data Protection Compliance.

Dr. Vincent, who stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday, noted that his appointment into the Forbes Technology Council 2023 is a testament to such.

Tribune Online reports that Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.

He, therefore, expressed excitement towards the award, promising to continue to uphold the standard and vision of the agency till it becomes first amongst all.

“I am delighted to be counted worthy to join the Forbes Technology Council.

“It is another confirmation of our modest effort to ensure that our country is recognized among the global leaders in Data Protection compliance.” Dr. Olatunji said.

Speaking on this, Forbes Councils’ founder, Scott Gerber said they are really excited to welcome Dr. Olatunji to the Council, stressing that their mission with Forbes Councils is bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

Dr. Olatunji joined the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2002 and has worked in various departments thereby rising to the position of a director in 2014 and Acting Director General in 2016.

Prior to his appointment in February 2022 as the NDPB’s pioneer National Commissioner of NDPB, he worked as the Director of eGovernment Development and Regulations at NITDA where he led a formidable team to deliver various initiatives on Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He has attended many Capacity Building programmes in various areas such as Public Sector Management, Project Planning and Management, Digital Transformation and Data Protection amongst others. He is a member of many committees of experts and has represented Nigeria at several local and international engagements.

He has also won several awards from public and private sector organizations including GNC Digital Hall of Fame Award of Lifetime Recognition, Excellence Achievement and Contributions to Emerging Technology for Development Initiatives in Africa, 2023; IT Edge News Africa, Eminent Recognition as One of the Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers in Nigeria, February, 2023 and listed among the 100 Leading Telecom and ICT Personalities in Nigeria by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria in April, 2018. Other recognitions include University of Lagos, UNILAG Alumni Association, Award of Outstanding Commitment to University of Lagos Alumni Association, July 2017; and Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Award of Eminent Personality, Ekiti State University, 22nd June 2018. Ekiti State University also awarded him with a Doctor of Public Administration (HC) on 23rd June 2018.