Nigeria recently recorded 10,726 cases of SGBV, says Tallen

Nigeria recently recorded 10,726 cases of SGBV, says TallenThe Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that no fewer than 10,726 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) were recorded recently.

The Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, who disclosed this further said her ministry has received complaints including 738 of such cases arising from Sokoto State alone.

Tallen disclosed this on Tuesday in Sokoto at the stakeholders meeting of EU/ UN Spotlight Initiative high-level monitoring held at Dankani hotel, Sokoto State.

She lamented about the high rate of physical, psychological and emotional violence against women and children in recent time.

She noted that the commonest form of violence and abuse reported include rape, child marriage, wife battery, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, prostitution, incest, negative widowhood practices, slavery and trafficking of girls.

She maintained that her ministry had embarked on different programmes of sensitization to the state governors with a view to appeal and request the domestication of the violence against persons prohibition (VAAPP) act in order to strengthen the justice system and the prosecution of the perpetrators of violence against the vulnerable women and children.

She reiterated the ministry’s commitment to continue to collaborate with civil society organizations and other relevant partners and agencies to curb the menace

In a related development, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, said the federal government has made budgetary allocations to some non governmental organisations such as Spotlight Initiative to help it carry out the function effectively.

He maintained that the budgetary allocation would help the organization in implementing its programmes and policy in the country.

He called on the state government to do same so as to ease the activities of the organization in the states.

On it part, the Sokoto State government said the meeting was organized by the Spotlight Initiative with the coordination of the state ministry of women and children affairs.

Speaking at event, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa, explained that the aim of the meeting is to provide a highlight on the situation, incidences, analysis of sexual and gender-based violence, responses and the way forward.

She added that in line with this course that they push for the domestication of the Child Rights Act which is very essential for the protection of the rights of women and children in the state.

She stated that the state has set up six community-based surveillance committees with 150 members trained to identify and report cases of violence against women and children in Sokoto North, South, Binji, Tangaza, Dange/ Shuni and Bodinga local government areas of the state.

She disclosed that the committee has so far reported 800 cases and with the assent of the Child Right Act by the governor over 25 cases have been prosecuted.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, called for concerted efforts in stamping out violence against women and children in the country.

He advised parents and governments on the importance of girl child education, stressing that educating female folks will help in the development of the country.

The paramount ruler stated that his council has advocated against sexual and gender-based violence, saying he is in support of any law that would help in curbing the menace.

The leader of EU head of delegation to Nigeria Samuel Isopi and the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, all spoke against sexual and gender-based violence against women and children and called for concerted efforts to stop same.

The leaders of the delegation visited Nana Khadija Foundation where they interacted with the victims and survival of SGBV in the state.