Nigeria reaffirms strategic partnership with Senegal at 65th Independence anniversary

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its strong and strategic partnership with Senegal, underscoring a relationship rooted in shared history, democratic values, and economic interdependence.

This affirmation came as Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day celebration, held on Friday at the iconic Place de la Nation in Dakar.

The event was hosted by Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and attended by dignitaries from across Africa and beyond.

According to A statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Spokesman to the Vice President, while speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, highlighted the depth of bilateral ties between both nations. She noted that Nigeria and Senegal, which both gained independence in 1960, have maintained enduring commitments to democratic governance and regional stability.

“Senegal and Nigeria have very strong bilateral ties. This has been shaped by our shared history and values—both countries attained independence in 1960 and have continued to champion democracy and regional peace,” the Minister stated.

She further emphasised the importance of continued collaboration in key areas such as trade, democracy, and security. “Our nations have remained united in the fight against terrorism and in strengthening democratic governance and institutions across West Africa.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also pointed to Nigeria’s dominant role in regional trade, revealing that Senegal accounts for 68.7% of Nigeria’s exports within the ECOWAS market—a testament to what she described as “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”

She noted that high-level engagements between both countries have continued to strengthen the relationship, recalling that President Faye visited Nigeria last year to discuss deepening ties with President Tinubu.

Other members of Nigeria’s delegation included Hon. Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Expressing optimism about the future of the partnership, the Minister said, “We are confident that Nigeria and Senegal will continue to deepen their economic cooperation and expand collaboration across all sectors.”

Among the foreign dignitaries present were President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of Mauritania.

In his address to the nation, President Faye praised Senegal’s democratic progress and reiterated his commitment to transformative reforms.

“Now more than ever, we must harness this momentum to correct what needs fixing and realize the aspirations of our people—especially our youth,” he declared.

The Senegalese leader outlined his government’s reform priorities, including fiscal transparency, improved local governance, and prudent debt management to ensure long-term sustainability.