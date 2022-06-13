Nigeria re-elected as chair of UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere

By Paul Omorogbe
Professor Olusola Adpoju, DG of FRIN and Dr Hajo Sani, Head, Nigerian Permanent Delegation to UNESCO

Nigeria has been re-elected as Chair of UNESCO’s International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme. 

Nigeria is represented on the Council by Prof. Olusola Adepoju, DG, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) 

The election took place on Monday.

The International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme is the MAB governing body, usually referred to as the MAB Council or ICC. It consists of 34 Member States elected by UNESCO’s biennial General Conference.

Its sessions are usually held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris or hosted by a MAB-ICC Member State.

The 34th session of the International Co-ordinating Council of the MAB Programme (MAB-ICC) holding from June 13-17, 2022.

 

