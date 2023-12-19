Nigeria has been ranked country with the highest levels of criminality in West Africa, and the second highest in Africa, after the DRC in Central Africa, according to Africa Organised Crime Index 2023.

“The country (Nigeria) is an outlier in the region, as other countries all scored below 6.0: from Mali (5.93) to Sierra Leone (4.95), Guinea (4.58), Gambia (4.53) and Cabo Verde (4.28).

“In recent years, the rise in violent extremism and presence of armed groups have added to the broad spectrum of criminal markets and extensive influence of criminal actors in Nigeria.

“Nigeria (with 8.50 rating) is grappling with banditry groups and various criminal factions involved in kidnap for ransom, arms trafficking and cattle rustling.

“It is estimated that over 30,000 bandits are active in North-West Nigeria, which is particularly vulnerable because of its porous borders, illegal gold mines, and insufficient law enforcement capacity.

“In West Africa, foreign actors (6.40) had the most influence in Benin (8.0), Nigeria (7.50), Côte d’Ivoire (7.50) and Sierra Leone (7.50). They are closely intertwined with criminal networks and collaborate in various criminal markets, particularly the drug trade,” the report revealed.

This is the third edition of the index, which has been published every two years since 2019.

The rankings are based on a scale of zero to 10, and Nigeria’s 2023 overall “criminality score” is 7.28 (up from 7.15 in 2021).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…