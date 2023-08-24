Nigeria has been ranked 144th in the 2023 Global Peace Index of the most peaceful countries in the world.

The Institute for Economics and Peace 2023 study measured a country’s level of negative peace using three domains of peacefulness:

Ongoing domestic and international conflict

Societal safety and security

Militarisation

While Iceland came first as the most peaceful country in the world, Mauritius is ranked first in Africa, followed by Botswana and Sierra Leone. Nigeria ranks 37 out 44 countries in Africa.

Sub-Saharan Africa recorded a slight fall in peacefulness in the 2023 GPI, with the average country score deteriorating by 0.57 per cent. Of the 44 countries in the region, 21 improved in score improvements in both the Militarisation and Safety and Security domains.

Here are 10 most peaceful countries in Africa.

1. Mauritius

2. Botswana

3. Sierra Leone

4. Ghana

5. Senegal





6. Madagascar

7. Namibia

8. The Gambia

9. Zambia

10. Liberia

