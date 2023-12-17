Two On-Air-Personalities (OAPs) have both won a plot of land for themselves in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as prizes in the male and female category of the Nigerian Radio Award (NRA) which was held at the weekend in Abuja.

The driver of the vision to reward On-Air-Personality, Mr Williams Achibong said the whole essence of the award was to tell the OAP that their work was invaluable to people and they should not relent in their effort to bring various solutions through their interventions on situations.

He said he believed their contribution to the radio industry with the award would spur other development and better remuneration and incentives to the OAPs.

Aishatu Loko of the Federal Polytechnic Campus 88.5fm Nasarawa State and Ras Rah of 90.9fm Lagos.

They emerged as best news female Presenter 2023 and beat male Radio Reggae Presenter 2023 to both become winners of the plot of land worth N5 million as the award prize for both top winners.

Both Awardees said it was an honour that their listeners considered them a vital part of their lives on a daily basis as they do their work to the extent, they have selected them for the award of a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja.

In her reaction, Miss Loko said, “It was a dream come through for me. After watching my father, broadcasting news on NTA Jos. and today I am receiving an award with a land property prize to be shared with my co-winner, I am grateful to God”.

Other winners of the Nigerian Radio wards pointed out that it is their first award and it would boost their practice and relations with their audience who have deemed it fit to nominate them for the awards.

Mavis Nneoma Attitude an On Air personality on Energy FM Enugu said “I am eight years in broadcasting and have had the opportunity to have worked with 4 radio stations in Enugu.

“This is my very first Award and it means a lot to me to have won the Award,it is encouraging, it is appreciation for good work and I believe this is the beginning of more recognition and so much apur to do more.”

Another Award recipient, Otene Oche, said “Radio performs three roles: educate, inform and entertain and the voices that you don’t get to see but hear.

“I am particularly happy that the NRA has put up a platform like this to celebrate radio presenters. I believe this is something the government and other stakeholders should look into and invest in.

“With over 11 years of experience I can say it’s been an interesting ride on radio and television and for me what a way to end the year with another award added to the gallery.”

