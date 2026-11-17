Nigeria and Qatar have agreed to establish a workers’ training centre and a Qatar Visa Centre in Nigeria to facilitate access to overseas employment opportunities, improve migrant workers’ preparedness and promote safe, orderly and regular labour migration.

The proposed facilities are expected to strengthen the recruitment and migration process for Nigerians seeking employment in Qatar by equipping prospective migrant workers with relevant skills and knowledge while making visa processing more accessible.

The agreement was reached during a bilateral meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and his Qatari counterpart on the sidelines of the 358th session of the governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Under the arrangement, the proposed training centre will provide prospective migrant workers with the relevant skills and knowledge required to access employment opportunities abroad, better preparing them for the demands of international labour markets.

Similarly, the Qatar Visa Centre to be established in Nigeria is expected to facilitate visa applications for Nigerians travelling to the Gulf country for employment and other purposes, thereby improving access to the visa processing system.

The initiative is particularly significant for Nigerian workers seeking opportunities abroad, as improved access to pre-departure training and streamlined visa processing could help address some of the challenges associated with international labour migration.

Dingyadi said the agreement reflected the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral cooperation in labour and employment, particularly in addressing challenges associated with international labour migration.

He noted that the initiative would provide an opportunity to improve the preparation of prospective migrant workers, facilitate access to overseas employment and strengthen institutional arrangements for managing labour migration.

According to the ministry, the proposed facilities are also expected to support efforts to ensure that Nigerians seeking employment outside the country are adequately equipped before embarking on their journeys.

The ministry explained that the agreement was part of broader efforts to promote decent employment opportunities and ensure that labour migration between the two countries takes place through safe, orderly and regular channels.

It added that the bilateral engagement underscored the importance of international partnerships in addressing issues surrounding recruitment practices, workers’ mobility and the protection of migrant workers.

Both countries, the ministry said, expressed their commitment to deepening labour cooperation and exploring practical measures that would create better employment prospects for Nigerian workers while promoting safe and regular migration.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Annah Daniel.