Nigeria is projected to become the country with the third-largest Muslim population in the world by 2035, trailing only Pakistan and India, according to a new report by the Pew Research Centre.

The projection places Nigeria ahead of Indonesia, which currently has the world’s largest Muslim population, as Islam is expected to record significant growth globally over the coming years.

The report, titled Future of World Religions, examines projected changes in the size and distribution of religious populations across 201 countries and territories.

It stated, “Pakistan is expected to record the highest number of Muslims by 2035, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia, which currently has the largest Muslim population.”

Beyond Nigeria’s projected rise, the study anticipates an 80 per cent increase in the global Muslim population, taking the figure above 3.6 billion, while the Christian population is expected to grow by 30 per cent to just below three billion.

It said, “The global Muslim population is projected to increase by 80 per cent, exceeding 3.6 billion, while the number of Christians is expected to grow by 30 per cent to just below three billion.”

Pew attributed the projected differences in religious population growth largely to variations in fertility rates.

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women from other religious groups.

According to the research centre, a population generally requires a fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman to maintain its size across generations.

The projections cover countries and territories accounting for 99.98 per cent of the world’s population. However, Pew cautioned that the findings depend on existing trends in fertility, mortality and religious conversion continuing into the future.

It also acknowledged that unexpected developments, including armed conflicts, natural disasters and economic changes, could alter the projected figures.

Looking further ahead, the report anticipates a stronger African presence among countries with the largest Muslim populations by 2070, with four African nations expected to feature in the top 10.

Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan were identified among the countries expected to make the ranking.

The study also projected a significant shift in the global distribution of Christianity, particularly in the United States.

Although Christians are expected to remain the largest religious group in the US, the country is projected to lose its Christian-majority status.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also expected to surpass the United States as the country with the world’s largest Christian population.