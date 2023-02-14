By Nurudeen Alimi

AN expert in the cocoa value chain who is also a traditional ruler, Oba Dokun Thompson, has said Nigeria is currently converting only about 0.1 per cent of its cocoa beans into chocolate.

Oba Dokun Thompson, the Oloni of Eti-Oni in Osun State, who is also the Founder of International Cocoa Diplomacy during an interview with journlists stated that it is a difficult environment with many obstacles, ranging from funding to even basic issues like labeling, because those who approve these labels for chocolate manufacturers to have their products placed on store shelves know little to nothing about chocolate, despite the fact that they are the authorities.

“Nigerians are yet to understand the value of cocoa consumption and that the primary and most popular consumption product of cocoa is chocolate.”

According to him, the Eti-Oni Development Group’s Cocoa Renaissance Initiative is doing a lot to raise awareness about cocoa’s economic and health benefits.

Hence, the Nigerian Chocolate Group was formed by chocolate makers to assist these agencies in every aspect of chocolate making.

“In 2023, I hope to see more local brands and products on store shelves. This will only be possible if more funding is made available for entrepreneurs to scale up or expand their operations.

“Yes, the chocolate industry is very young in Nigeria, but an appreciation of chocolate as a wealth creation product should not be readily dismissed either as a foreign product or nothing more than raw cocoa beans,” he added.

