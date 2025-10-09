Nigeria presents Taoheed Elias as candidate for ICJ election

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially presented Dr Taoheed Olufemi Elias as its candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ principal judicial organ, ahead of the decisive global vote scheduled for November 2025.

The announcement marks Nigeria’s strongest diplomatic bid in over three decades to reclaim a seat on the ICJ bench, a position the country last occupied through the late Justice Bola Ajibola, who served until 1994.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in his remarks, described the move as “a defining moment for Nigeria, Africa, and the global rule of law.”

He said, “Dr Elias is a jurist of learning, integrity, and vision, a man whose scholarship and service reflect Africa’s enduring contribution to international law.”

Tuggar emphasised that Elias’ nomination represents not just Nigeria, but the entire ECOWAS subregion, which has not had representation at the ICJ since Judge Abdul Koroma of Sierra Leone completed his term in 2011.

“This long silence must end,” Tuggar said emphatically. “The ICJ must reflect equitable geographical representation. Africa’s voice must once again help shape the conscience of the international legal order.

Elias, an internationally acclaimed jurist, currently serves as a Judge ad hoc at the ICJ and boasts over 30 years of global legal and diplomatic experience.

His towering résumé includes senior roles at the United Nations, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). He also presides over administrative tribunals for the OPEC Fund (Vienna) and the Islamic Development Bank (Jeddah).

An academic powerhouse, Elias lectures in International Law at Queen Mary University of London and has been a trusted legal adviser to several governments and international organisations.

“For an international lawyer like myself, this nomination is a call to serve to defend justice in a world where it is under siege,” Elias said to resounding applause.

The Foreign Minister noted that Elias’ candidacy reaffirms Nigeria’s long-standing belief that “law, not power, should govern relations among nations.”

He, therefore, appealed to the diplomatic community to rally behind Nigeria’s nominee at both the UN General Assembly and Security Council elections, asserting that support for Elias was support for justice, diversity, and global fairness.

“In endorsing Elias, you affirm not only the integrity of the court, but the principles that keep our world anchored in justice.

“This is a defining moment for our country. Through Dr. Elias, Nigeria’s voice for justice and fairness will once again echo through the halls of The Hague,” Tuggar said.

Elias outlined his platform, which is anchored on three key pillars. Firstly, he underscored his intellectual excellence, built on decades of teaching, scholarship, and research in international law.

Secondly, he showcased his extensive experience working with UN institutions, demonstrating his proven leadership across global organisations. Thirdly, he cited his judicial competence, leveraging his hands-on experience in adjudicating complex transnational cases, demonstrating his suitability for the International Court of Justice.

“This is not merely a Nigerian candidacy. It is a reaffirmation of Africa’s legal intellect, independence, and commitment to global justice.”

“For an international lawyer like myself, dedicated to the rule of law, this nomination is a call to service to defend justice in a world where it is being tested on all fronts,” Elias said, drawing applause from the assembled diplomats.

This is not just about representing Nigeria, it’s about reaffirming Africa’s voice in shaping the evolving architecture of international law, a voice grounded in experience, intellect, and fairness.”

Other contributors in their remarks praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for championing merit-based diplomacy, describing the nomination as a reflection of his drive to project Nigeria’s excellence internationally.

Members of Nigeria’s National Group at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, including Professor Paul Adonija, Professor Amelia, and Mrs Thomas Robert, joined voices in declaring Elias’ nomination as one of the nation’s proudest diplomatic moments in recent history.

“This government is not playing small,” a senior diplomat remarked. “ Elias represents Nigeria’s strategic push to reassert its moral and legal leadership on the global stage.”

Elias represents the very essence of fairness, transparency, and global justice,” one speaker noted. “He embodies not only academic excellence but a deep, practical understanding of the complex realities shaping international governance today.”

The event, graced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to elevating Nigeria’s image on the world stage through merit-based representation and excellence.

“The choice of Elias shows this government’s dedication to competence and credibility,” a member of the delegation said. “This is not just a nomination—it’s a statement that Nigeria stands tall in the global quest for justice.”

Officials praised Elias long-standing contributions to international arbitration and public law, noting that his nomination aligns with the United Nations’ vision for equitable global coexistence and the dispensation of justice for all nations.

In heartfelt closing remarks, delegates expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its strategic coordination and to President Tinubu for “making Nigeria proud once again” on the international stage.

“This is a defining moment for our country,” the speaker concluded. “Through Dr Franklin, Nigeria’s voice for justice and fairness will echo across the world.

As global attention turns toward The Hague and the November elections, Nigeria’s diplomatic machinery is fully mobilised.

Missions from Abuja to New York are working to galvanise African and international support to secure Elias’ election to one of the most prestigious judicial positions in the world.

