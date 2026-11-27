The Presidential candidate of the Accord Party in the 2027 general elections, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that Nigeria possessed the human capital, natural resources and entrepreneurial capacity to become a prosperous and globally competitive nation.

Olawepo-Hashim, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Honourable Kamaldeen Sanni, made these remarks in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday during the inauguration / first meeting of the Ogun State chapter of the Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Solidarity Group’s Local Government Coordinators

The Accord Party Presidential candidate, who has consistently articulated an ambitious vision of transforming Nigeria into a US$4 trillion economy, stressed that his vision is to build a productive, diversified and inclusive economy that will create wealth and opportunities for all Nigerians.

He noted that if he wins the presidential election, his objective won’t merely be to increase economic statistics, but to translate growth into decent jobs, improved living standards and sustainable prosperity, stressing that this required deliberate investment in agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, technology and infrastructure.

Olawepo-Hashim, however, assured that the country will move from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods, get the industries revived, the entrepreneurs supported, as well as ensure economic policies reflect the realities of the Nigerian people.

The ace politician, with a 33-year impeccable business history, stressed that his government will ensure the nation’s security architecture becomes proactive, intelligence – driven, professionally equipped and properly coordinated.

“Our security personnel deserve adequate remuneration, modern equipment, continuous training and improved welfare as we also need to address the underlying causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, injustice and social exclusion, while ensuring that perpetrators of criminal acts are brought to justice, irrespective of their identity or affiliation”, Olawepo-Hashim said

He further explained that as an experienced entrepreneur in the energy and infrastructure sectors, his vision of a better Nigeria encompasses greater investment in electricity generation, decentralised power systems, transportation networks and other critical infrastructure necessary to reduce production costs and improve economic competitiveness.

Olawepo-Hashim also promised that he would ensure the nation’s young people get quality education, relevant skills, meaningful employment and opportunities to realise their potential, while women would have greater access to economic opportunities, finance and leadership responsibilities.