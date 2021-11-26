Nigeria Police to begin fresh 2021 recruitment exercise Nov 29

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it would commence another phase of the recruitment exercise on November 29, 2021.

In a statement signed and released by CP Frank Mba, the public relations officer says the force invites applications from interested and qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constable (Recruits).

“The online application portal will be open for a period of six weeks from November 29, 2021, to January 10, 2022. Interested applicants are to log on to the Nigeria Police Online recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and complete the application registration form within the specified period.

“For any enquiry, complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, please call 08100004507 or send a mail to support@policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge,” the statement concluded.

