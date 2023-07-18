The Commandant of Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, has announced plans to introduce new programs in the field of Police Science, focusing on security studies.

He also revealed that the institution is working on implementing entrepreneurship initiatives, such as producing their own bread, water, sewing uniforms, and engaging in poultry farming, as a means of generating revenue.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Tuesday, AIG Abubakar stated that the academy, being the only police academy in West Africa, aims to offer diploma and certificate courses in forensic science and other related fields.

This initiative will provide opportunities for police officers, paramilitary personnel, and civilians to study these courses within the country, eliminating the need to travel abroad.

Additionally, AIG Abubakar mentioned plans to introduce entrepreneurship and skill acquisition programs, which will further contribute to the institution’s revenue generation.

“We have a lot of programs coming up. The institution is planning to introduce diploma and certificate courses, especially in police science, which will benefit not only police officers but also other paramilitary personnel and civilians.

We have the facilities to make it one of a kind. Instead of officers going abroad, they will study these courses here,” said AIG Abubakar.

He added, “We are also planning to introduce a Faculty of Education. Considering the number of primary and secondary schools affiliated with the police force, and the thousands of children attending them, we need officers with a special background in education to teach.”

Regarding revenue generation, AIG Abubakar explained, “We are also coming up with entrepreneurship initiatives, where we will produce our own bread, water, sew our uniforms, and engage in poultry farming. These are all avenues through which the institution can generate revenue.”

AIG Abubakar cautioned Nigerians to be wary of scammers spreading fake admission lists, clarifying that the institution has not yet released its list of admissions.

The Chairman of the chapel, Aminu Garko, praised the institution for its training programs, aimed at equipping officers to tackle the current security challenges in the country.

