Nigeria playing with fire on restructuring —Al-Mustapha

As calls for restructuring of the country continue to get louder, former chief security officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retired) has warned that restructuring is a major challenge that should not be toyed with.

Speaking during an interview with Sunday Tribune, Al-Mustapha expressed concerns that Nigerians are playing with a fundamental issue while leaving it in the hands of the political elite could undermine the whole process.

“Restructuring is one of the most fundamental giant strides we should gear up for but we are playing with it. People in the North and in the South are playing with restructuring. If we have to talk about issues that have to do with future of this country, we should be talking with knowledge.

“There are many people who will talk about restructuring but in the real sense, they mean a different thing. Restructuring must be all-inclusive and not the type where there is no mutual respect or love or patriotism but agitations for separation, name-calling and such dirty things.

“Leaving responsibilities for restructuring your country in the hands of political elite alone is the most dangerous thing you can do to the country because their differences will break your country,” AlMustapha added.