Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has urged police authorities to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode on Tuesday said, ” the minimum the country owes the deceased and his family is justice, which he said could only come through a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to his death as well as various revelations that came out thereafter.”

“Our condolences to the family and fans of the late singer, Mohbad. We feel their pains at this crucial moment and join other well-meaning Nigerians to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji spoke on Tuesday just as Ekiti youths plan to hold a procession in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital to mourn the late Singer and demand justice for him, who is said to be from Ekiti state.

Describing Mohbad as a talented singer, who at 27 had already carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with several hit songs to his credit, Governor Oyebanji said the death of the singer at the peak of his career and the circumstances surrounding it are highly regrettable.

While extending condolences to members of the late singer’s immediate and extended families as well as his fans worldwide, the Ekiti State Governor urged the Nigeria Police to investigate the death and ensure that justice is done.

