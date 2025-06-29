Nigeria on the verge of industrial revolution under Tinubu—Ex-Reps Minority Leader, Bewaji

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Dr Wunmi Bewaji, who is a legal practitioner, speaks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the last two years and issues of national interest in this interview with BOLA BADMUS.

WHAT is your assessment of the two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration?

The government is moving in the right direction and it is now manifest even to the worst doubting Thomas that this government is performing. The economy has started taking shape; we have bottomed out from the bad situation. It’s just like somebody who was thrown into the bottom of an ocean and you know the person cannot start running any distance from the bottom of an ocean. The first thing is to get himself to the shore before he can do anything and that’s what has happened.

The reforms have been wonderful. First, the unification of the exchange rate which solved the problem of corruption involved in currency arbitrage and then the second one, the removal of the fuel subsidy which also has removed the corruption in the oil industry. And the two reforms are working together and now creating for Nigeria, a very stable and buoyant economic outlook, not by my assessment but by the assessment of even international rating agencies, the S&P, Standard and Fitch, Moody, World Bank, IMF, all these institutions are rating Nigeria extremely high.

In 2023, our GDP was growing at 2 per cent, now the first quarter of 2025, it grew at over 4 per cent. So apart from that, there is restoration of investors’ confidence in our economy. You see our stock market has grown by 111 per cent, in just two years. It’s unprecedented in any market whether in Africa or all over the world. Nigeria has cleared its IMF obligation completely. I hear some [people] talking about Special Drawing Right (SDR). The SDR is just like when you belong to a club, you pay your annual dues. SDR is just like annual dues for member- countries of the IMF, whether you collect loan or you don’t collect loan, you must pay your SDR. That’s almost synonymous to membership dues. So we are not owing IMF, but we will continue to pay our annual SDR.

Now, we have cleared our forex obligation in two years, amounting to over $7 billion; Nigeria used to be blacklisted as the country with the worst unremitted foreign airline funds, now we cleared it within two years. Our foreign reserve has grown to over $30 billion; this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.

And then you talk about confidence in our Central Bank, which is very critical. It has been long since we have a period when our CBN would be respected all over the world. In a period of two years, we have cleared over N33 trillion Ways and Means debt. So when you look at it, the macroeconomic outlook for Nigeria is solid. You know, we cannot reduce everything to price of a bag of rice. Like the proverb says that if a fish would get rotten, it would start from the head, so a solid foundation is being laid. Yes, the prices of commodities, of food items are still relatively high, but then when you see how a foundation is being laid, Nigeria is on the verge of an industrial revolution.

But the issue is that Nigerians are not feeling the impact of the policies of the administration and the poverty circle is getting bigger as more people are being thrown into it. What Nigerians expect from this government is relief, because that is what they promised during the campaigns, but this is not the situation right now. Why do you think this is so?

Which government had come to power and you can feel its impact immediately? Maybe Jonathan’s government and what happened during Jonathan’s era? It was the oil price, and that was all. At that time, because Jonathan is from the Niger-Delta, so there was less of disturbances in that area. So we were producing over two million barrels of crude per day during Jonathan’s era, which during Buhari’s administration now went to as low as 750,000 barrels per day.

So what happened to us? Buhari came and, of course, before Buhari left, the oil price had gone down. Production was already going down and he was not able to manage it. So Buhari had to engage in a lot of borrowing, even to the extent of using ways and means to finance the budget. But today, as a result of the free market reforms embarked upon by this administration, Nigeria is now in a very solid space. As we have seen, allocations to states now have tripled. Before now, states used to even borrow money to pay salaries. About 28 or 29 states were not able to pay salaries. But today as we speak, all our 36 states are able to pay salaries. All our 36 states are able to embark on projects which everybody can see. And then, the Federal Government is also able to engage in several infrastructural programmes that we can also see. We have the legacy project and several intervention programmes. You have the Student Loan scheme, which has benefited a [some students]. They are collecting tuition; they are also getting monthly allowances.

You have a presidential intervention for kidney patients. You have the presidential intervention for cancer patients in the health sector.

But these things are not made elaborate, maybe they just for a few people.

They are not for few people, the problem we have is this, you see there are some set of citizens and because their candidates lost election, or because the person they wanted as president did not win the election, they have made it their duty to destroy the image of the country, not just the image of the president and every programme brought out by the administration. They go on social media, saying it is fake, and that everything is fake. There are so many programmes of this administration, which are creative and a lot of people could have benefited from, but peddlers of fake news will not allow the majority of Nigerians to benefit. Let me tell you, many of the programmes of this administration, the Northerners are benefiting more than the Southerners.

You talked about removal of fuel subsidy and due to that, states are now receiving more money from the Federation Account, but people on the streets are complaining that they have not seen what the governors are doing with the money and a majority of Nigerians are complaining of hunger. What do you say to that?

I think some of the governors are not doing enough, but since the beginning and because of our long years of military rule, the focus will always be on the Head of State. During military era, the focus was always on the Head of State. People didn’t really bother the military administrators. So what we are experiencing is also a carryover from the military era whereby people don’t hold military administrators in the states accountable. Anything that happens in the country, the blame would be laid on the table of the Head of State. So, the same thing is happening.

Today, people blame the president for what ordinarily their state governor ought to do for them, and the governors are aware; they know this. So as a result, that’s why you see that the highest level of corruption in Nigeria is traceable to the governors. So the governors are less accountable because people are not holding them accountable and I think the time has come now for Nigerians to hold their governors accountable going by the humongous amount of money going to the states.

You also look at the amount of money going to the local governments from the Federation Account. The state governments’ share has also increased, so also the local governments’. Nobody is talking about that. Unfortunately, both the share of the states and that of local governments would still go to the governors regardless of the Supreme Court decision. The time has come for Nigerians to hold the governors accountable as well as the local government chairmen. That time has come. If you go and check the monthly allocations, you will be shocked. So there is no excuse now for failure.

If you are trying to give kudos to President Tinubu and his administration on economy and others, what do you say about the state of security in the country? Are you pleased with what is happening, killings, kidnapping here and there?

I am pleased with it. I would tell you there is no kidnapping anywhere. Let’s be honest with ourselves.

Look at Benue and Plateau, for instance, and also listen to what the governor of Borno said about the political class and military brass being involved in the security challenges facing the state…

These are flashpoints. What we have now is what can happen anywhere in the world. You [heard] what the Borno governor said that there are informants within the military and the political class; that’s where I am going. No community can be safer than it wants to be safe.

I have said this before: Nigeria is a country of almost 1 million sq kilometers of space and what is the total number of our Armed Forces? So we cannot police every inch of Nigeria. We can’t put soldiers in every local government, in all the 774 local governments in the country. So what it means is that, where you have communities where some people serve as informants, something need to be done. Yes, in recent times, if you are monitoring the news, you see Boko Haram, accusing some communities of colluding with ISWAP, and you see another community where ISWAP is accusing community of colluding with Boko Haram. In all of these, there is problem of illiteracy, problem of ignorance and also the political aspect of it.

I would mention two instances. A couple of months back, when it was most glaring to everybody that oh, our electricity generation and distribution situation in the country was unmistakably great, then suddenly, there was this wave of vandalism of power installations all over. Then at a particular time, some months back, people and even the governor of Plateau State started saying that they had never had it so good, that everywhere was safe, and peaceful. When some people are saying that oh, this is almost becoming a strong point for this administration, those saboteurs seem to be deliberately engineering some set of schemes to sabotage what could be the achievements of this administration. It’s most glaring. You can google the number of vandalism of power equipment in the last nine months, you would be shocked at the figures.

But the [security agencies] claimed they arrested some of those responsible for these crimes. After that, nothing is heard about their prosecution. Why is it that it is only the breaking news of the arrest that people read about and no information about what happened to the arrested persons thereafter?

I believe where they are captured, of course, they would be prosecuted. But my point is just that when you are dealing with political vandalism, like that, it’s a very difficult thing. It’s not just being done by regular criminals; these are criminals being recruited by the political class to wreak havocs in communities. It is going on; they are politicizing insecurity.

But we know that government is capable of doing what it wants to do except it is not resolved in engaging these people and put an end to it. Government has enormous power to tackle the problem and get rid of those behind it and bring about the solution…

This is not how law and order works. If we are hundred in a room, or in a particular space, if one of us is misbehaving, 99 of us can put that person in check, but if the number of people misbehaving grows to five, it becomes more difficult. If the number of people misbehaving grows to 10, then it becomes very serious. Where insecurity is being weaponized, where vandalism of power equipment is being carried out by the opposition, it becomes very difficult.

Look, like during the protests, this #Endbadgovernance protest which was clearly orchestrated by the opposition and you know, there was a lot of vandalism that went on and the people that were caught in the act were brought to court in Abuja. It then happened that most of them were minors and Nigerians started saying ah! Why are they prosecuting them, saying that they should have given them food instead of bringing them to court. What is the law on commission of crime and age saying? The law is clear. If you commit a particular crime, then you should be prosecuted. The law does not say that your age should be a defence to the crime, the only thing would be in the kind of punishment the person can get.

For example, if a minor commits murder, the law says okay, where a minor has committed capital offence, he should not be sentenced to death by hanging. So he could be given some other punishments, but the law does not say he has to go scot-free. So the whole thing was politicised; they brought cameramen to court to say that the administration was prosecuting minors instead of giving them food and all that, and some of them were buying loaves of bread and giving them. These were the people who vandalized power equipment and burnt down buildings in Kano, in Kaduna and other places in the North and they could not be prosecuted for political reasons.

So we would choose one. I believe when we talk about insecurity, we can’t go and burn an entire village just because in that village of 10,000 people, maybe 200 people are Boko Haram members or 400 people are ISWAP members; we can’t. This is because some people will say Nigeria has acquired air assets and some people will say they can’t face Boko Haram. How do you face Boko Haram? This is asymmetric warfare. Unlike before, maybe under the Goodluck Jonathan regime when they were actually controlling a section of several states, today they live in the same communities with everybody and their informants also live in those communities. So the government cannot go into a particular community and say because we understand Boko Haram members live here, we have to bomb the entire town.

But people have been pushing for the establishment of State Police as support for enhancement of local security. But up till today, the Federal Government has not given any approval.

The National Economic Council is working on it, also the National Assembly is working on it because the framework for that would have to be ironed out. There is a meeting going on between the governors, the presidency and the National Assembly on the issue of State Police. Negotiation is ongoing. This is because you have to sort out a lot of things, especially funding, control and command, especially the issues of arms and ammunition. You would need to iron out all those things. For example, what would be the number? What would be the structure? Do we have State Police on the basis of each state having independent police or do we want a regional arrangement whereby there would be a regional body and that region now put the state commissioners of police to work in their respective state and the structure would now be a regional structure? All these would need to be ironed out because once we start, we would also want to prevent problems of abuse, which is on the minds of most people. How do we prevent governors from abusing powers? You know when we already see how some governors can be power drunk. So they can use State Police to chase out their opponents from the states. So there would be need to iron out all those before we can jump into it.

President Tinubu has barely spent two years in office, but the campaigns for 2027 elections have started. Now we are witnessing the formation of a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the forthcoming general election. Is this right and what do you think would be the fate of the coalition being put in place?

The coalition is dead on arrival.

Why?

The coalition is made up of what I can describe as political pigmies masquerading as giant planners of a great dawn. So you know like somebody said these are people that are hungry for power. If you want to tackle an incumbent president, you don’t tackle that government through empty rhetoric and bitterness.

All the policies of this administration, whether it is the unification of exchange rates, the removal of fuel subsidy or students loans or the presidential Initiative on natural gas, what is their own alternative? What viable alternative have they suggested? All over the world where you have democracy, once you have a government, the opposition would swing into action and what they normally would do would be to tell the citizens this particular programme of this administration, if we were to be in office, this is how we are going to do our own.

None of these so-called coalition leaders, I called them comedians, none of them has come out with anything other than that they want to wrestle power. You have not told ordinary Nigerians what is the need for them. The only thing we can see is their bitterness against the president just because they lost election. We cannot see their programmes; we cannot see any policy formulation that could challenge the incumbent government. Is that how to do coalition? They should be ashamed of themselves. Nigeria has moved beyond that point;definitely, every well-meaning Nigerian knows that.

Look, by the time Buhari was leaving office, the number of oil rigs in this country had gone down. Today, as we speak, the active oil rigs in Nigeria has grown by over 400 per cent. In the last 20 years, that has never happened. This man, Tinubu, is laying a solid foundation for the economic revival of this country. I have no doubt in my mind that he would easily win a second term.

But there is also this fear that Nigeria is being turned to a one-party state, given the rate at which people from opposition parties are running into the ruling APC. Do you think we are really practising democracy?

We are practising democracy. Don’t forget that our constitution guarantees freedom of association and very importantly, our constitution guarantees a multi-party system. It’s written into our laws. People who are making the claim of one-party state are ignorant; they have not read the Nigerian Constitution. They are ignorant of the provisions. The fact that Nigeria will run a multi-party system is written into our constitution, our highest law of the land. So what is the talk about one-party state? If you talk about one-party dominance, it is possible for one party to dominate. And what are the reasons for that? There would be more than five reasons for that.

So, what are these reasons?

In the past, as chairman of CODER, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms, there are several reasons. You can leave your party if your party says it does not want you again.

As we speak now, there are some PDP leaders who are saying that we don’t want [Nyesom] Wike; you know about that. If Wike defects today and join Labour Party, will you say Wike is moving around? That’s one reason.

Another reason is that a lot of the parties are not independent; most of the parties in Nigeria are more or less personality cults. Any party you take in Nigeria, once you take one or two or so people, that’s all. If you pick Labour Party, maybe you talk of Peter Obi and Abure, that’s all and Labour Party is gone.

In APC, by the time you remove Tinubu and Buhari, APC is gone. In PDP, if you take Atiku and someone else, I don’t know who the person is, and PDP would be gone.

Look at PDP today, the fact that Wike, who used to be their spinal cord is no longer willing to play ball, you can see their spinal cord is gone. That’s why they are paralysed, PDP is already paralyzed. So, where you have a situation like that and maybe a party leader or two or so leaders are no longer interested in the party, you as a member, will you still stay in that party? You know that the party has collapsed. So you will leave. That’s another reason.

And another reason might be, you see Tinubu is from Western Nigeria. Every politician in Western Nigeria was born and bred under the atmosphere of opposition politicking. No other region in Nigeria has that pedigree. We are the only people that were born and bred inside opposition politicking and that’s why we’ve been out of power for almost 60 years in Western Nigeria. Forget about Obasanjo. Obasanjo was about Igbo presidency.

So it is only the South-West that knows how to play opposition politics. All the other regions, the North, the East, they cannot play opposition politics because of survival; they would only play politics of survival. Many of these people cannot remain in opposition for long because people are used to the money at the centre. So when people see that the opportunities at the centre are no longer coming to their states or to their parts of the country, you don’t need to be forced. They would be inclined to say we don’t want to be in opposition; we want to align with the centre; we don’t want to antagonize the Federal Government. That one, it’s not anyone forcing you, it’s you that have resolved in your mind that there would be a lot of benefits for your state, for your region if you align with the centre. So that one, you can’t force that and you cannot blame the ruling party for that.

Another reason might be that maybe you are looking for appointment or contracts and you are in opposition party. If you are looking for appointment or contacts and you are in opposition party, the easy way out for you to get that appointment or contacts would be to align with the ruling party.

Another reason might be if you think in your imagination that maybe you have committed some crimes and you don’t want to be prosecuted, you want to seek some soft landing, you might also seek refuge under the ruling party. Maybe you will think that if you join the ruling party, you will not be prosecuted for your crime. There are several reasons why somebody might want to join the ruling party without the ruling party forcing anybody to come, but when people say oh, this man has abandoned the party that brought him up, it may not be so.

Take the instance of Delta State where the governor, the deputy governor, the senators, the former governor, the entire party structure joined the ruling APC, what do you say about that? That one is not a question of another party elected and now you abandoned that party for another party, no. When I hear such argument, I just think that a lot of people who make such argument, are not politically literate to know that politics is not like that.

Such happens in Europe, it happens in the US. The present Minister of Health in the US, Kennedy, is a life-time Democrat, but in the last elections, he jumped ship and campaigned with Donald Trump and today, he is a minister; he is a Secretary for Health. You see, a political party is just like any association, yes and there is freedom of association. If you are not comfortable where you are, you will move.

You are a former member of House of Representatives and the Minority Leader of that chamber. How would you assess the National Assembly under the current dispensation? Are they really playing the vibrant role they are supposed to play as an independent arm of government? Most Nigerians believe they have failed to perform. Do you agree or disagree with this position?

I quite disagree with that. Yes, under the constitution, they are independent arms of government, but then they are still part and parcel of that same government, so they are to work together. The Independence is not to be interpreted to the level whereby what you now have will be acrimony between the executive and the legislature; it would not augur well for the society. You need the legislature and the executive working hand in hand. There is no state, where you would say eh, this governor is performing, or a country where you would say the president is performing where the backbone of that performance would not be the cooperating parliament. Without a parliament that is working hand in hand with the executive arm nothing meaningful will be achieved.

If you have a president who every day, what he does is to embark on quarrels, or if you have a parliament that fights the executive every day, and budgets are brought, it takes for ever for a budget to be passed and then you see a member of the executive being dragged before the parliament to answer this query and to answer that query and then they don’t even have time to sit down in their offices, then the citizens would feel the impact.

Parliamentarians were not elected to fight the executive. Parliamentarians are elected to work with the executive and that’s what this present National Assembly is doing and I say kudos to them for that. We are talking about student loans now, over 600,000 students benefiting; we are talking of so many other things. We are talking of the Tax Reforms, the first one we are having since 1958,. The first regime we have in this country is the colonial era tax regime, but we now have the opportunity to reform it and that would not have been possible if you have a National Assembly that is antagonizing the Executive Arm.

So, for Nigerians to get the so-called dividends of democracy, the Executive Arm, the Legislative Arm, even the Judiciary must all work together as arms of the same government. They are not arms of separate government.

As Nigerians move forward now, what advice would you give to President Tinubu to make people feel better under his regime?

I think the first thing I would say is for the government to sustain the momentum on the reforms, to stay on course. And the second thing I would want to say is that the government should also look into area of food security. Food security is very important, yes. We know that government has pumped a lot of money into the agricultural sector, and a lot of these people collecting the money, even where they produced, they prefer to export and earn foreign exchange. And a lot of them also collect the money, even when they harvest, they hoard the harvest and expect the prices of food items to go up, before they would bring them out to sell.

Now, I think this intervention that we have already seen on the part of government, the presidential intervention of the stability of food prices, is working and I think the government then needs to do more to ensure that that programme is sustained beyond the six months that it was initially slated for and then manage that with local production.

Yes, the government can create a buffer for the local farmers by buying off their stock from them, not those ones that are hoarding the items, no. But as they harvest and they are ready to sell, government can uptake whatever quantity from them and then release to the market as appropriate. But people who hoard must be allowed to suffer the consequences of hoarding. The prices would continue to go down in such a way that anybody that continues to hoard would lose in the end.

So food security is an area the government needs to pay very serious attention to, it’s very very important. This is because all the macroeconomic policies and gains that we are achieving, to the average citizen, he would still want to measure that, however, sedentary that might sound, by how much a plate of rice costs, or how much a plate of beans costs. That’s natural. Government has to do something about it in order to ease the tension.

Even in developed countries, in the US, in Europe, there is always a very strong government intervention when it comes to food security and I think Nigeria should not be an exemption. We should not carry free market mantra to the extreme by saying we would not import. We can import, nobody should be ashamed of importing if it is food. We can import until such a time we can be able to produce at affordable prices.

READ ALSO: FG trains 535 youths in welding, fabrication for industrial revolution