Nigeria on course with digital communications reform for good ― Pantami

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has reiterated that the digital communications reform embarked upon by APC led Federal Government is still on course and will be pursued to a logical conclusion.

The Minister was speaking in Gombe over the weekend while commissioning the multimillion Naira NIPOST Shopping Complex in Gombe stressing that at the end of the reform, Nigerians will come to appreciate what was done as the country will become one of the leading hubs of digital communications and economy.

While launching the 146 modern lock-up shops with restaurants and other facilities, the Minister said that the edifice is an indication that the transformation of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and other agencies of the Federal Government is on course.

He further said that, even though the project was conceived in 2013 and started in 2015, it is gratifying that the current administration pursued it to its completion signifying that the Muhammadu Buhari led administration does not condone ‘ongoing’ projects for donkey years.

Ali Pantami then expressed optimism that the edifice will expand businesses and improve the revenue base of Gombe State considering the fact that Gombe is a centre of commerce and stands very attractive for people from far and near.

Speaking Earlier, the Post – Master General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said that NIPOST is reinventing itself and exploring new frontiers of business opportunities.

According to him, this is the reason NIPOST has adopted new approaches and developed models that will suit the new market and better serve the new society expressing NIPOST’s commitment to providing efficient, effective and reliable service adding that the plaza will coexist with the General Post Office.

Ismail Adewusi also said that the presence of the smart Post Office will enable NIPOST to provide financial services which include banking and other related e-government services, which will reduce time, expenses and stress in accessing these essential services thereby making the post office a one-stop-shop for the people.

The Post- Master General of the Federation then called on Nigerians to patronise the services offered by NIPOST which he said are in line with the best world practices and in real-time.

