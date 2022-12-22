Nigeria, OIC initiate policy to achieve food security in member countries 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has selected Nigeria to serve as the food and grain storage hub for the Cooperation, the Director Federal Department of Agriculture, Engr Abdullahi Abubakar has said.

Engr Abubakar disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday at the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Regional Training Workshop on Strategic Planning and Policy Development in Food Security held in Abuja.

He said the OIC Secretariat will mobilize the resources, purchase the food commodities and grains, then store them in the various silos in Nigeria for onward distribution to countries that need them.

“As the name connotes, Islamic Organization on food security, what we are trying to do under this organization is to make sure that food security has become a norm in Africa, particularly the member countries of the Islamic Organization on food security.

“In Nigeria, we have been given the center of excellence for cassava, we are trying to see how we can also develop palm oil, rice, and other commodities, but importantly, the centre of excellence for cassava that is domiciled in Nigeria, we want to make sure that at this workshop, we are able to come up with a strategy that we will implement so that it will help the whole of the member countries.

“In Nigeria, we have done our homework; we are just waiting at the end of this workshop to give us a marching order. The marching order is that we have already selected site, we have liaised with the National Root Crop Research Institute, Umudike, we have sited the station in Kuru, Jos, all these are criteria and milestone they wanted us to take.

“At the end of this workshop, we will come up with a strategy to start implementing it in this country.

“Another proposal that is on the table which we hope this workshop will rectify is for us to have a strategic food reserve system. We want to have a hub of grains and all sort of food commodities that that is going to be used by the West African region in Nigeria so that it can be the hub where we will now distribute to other countries in the event of need.

All the member countries of OIC selected Nigeria as the storage hub. The Secretariat of the OIC will garner the resources, buy the grains and store it in Nigeria so that in the event of any food insecurity we can take it from Nigeria to those places”, he said.

The Director said the selection of Nigeria being the hub for food storage is apt because the country already has over 36 strategic grain reserve in this country, even though some have been concessioned, but it still has 7 that is under the supervision and control of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

The Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Yerlan Baidaulet, said the IOFS sees that Food Systems worldwide are not capable of addressing the problems of access to food and adequate nutrition: for now, and for the long-term future.

He said in this regard, the IOFS places special attention on enhancing the institutional capacity of governments at national levels, along with exchanging knowledge and practices.

“Today’s event is being organized under the IOFS “Year of Africa” with the key objective to build the capacity of government officials on basics and practices on strategy development, legislation improvement, creation of government inter-sectoral mechanisms (high-level council/commission) on food security.

“It is to note that upon successful implementation of “Year of Africa”, the IOFS will strengthen the support to programming activities in Africa under the “Africa Food Security Initiative (AFSI)”.

“I would like to stress on the importance of institutionalizing the Inter-Regional bridge of South-South Cooperation for constant cooperation and transfer of experience”, Baidaulet noted.

He said the IOFS Program “Food Security Governance” had the unanimous support of Member States within the implementation of IOFS Strategic Vision 2031.

In his remarks the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe expressed delight that the IOFS has not deviated from the core principle to provide expertise and technical know-how to member states on the aspect of sustainable agriculture and rural development in addressing current issues threatening food security in the world, particularly the African region.