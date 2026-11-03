Nigeria offers 40 oil, gas blocks to investors as bid portal opens November 20

Nigeria is offering 40 oil and gas blocks to investors in the 2026 Licensing Round as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to attract fresh capital into the country’s upstream petroleum sector.

The Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed this at the 2026 ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where she urged international investors to take advantage of the country’s improving investment climate.

She announced that the portal for the licensing round would officially open on November 20, 2026, expressing optimism that the exercise would attract significant investor participation.

Eyesan spoke during a roundtable discussion titled, ‘Energy Sovereignty in an Interconnected World: Aligning National Priorities, Markets and Global Security’ on Monday.

She said Nigeria had introduced an attractive fiscal framework, improved security and cost-management measures to make the country more competitive in the global search for upstream investments.

According to her, the government expects investors to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the 40 blocks being offered.

“We are expecting investors to turn to Nigeria. We are going in for another licensing round and we will be launching our bid portal on November 20. We expect to see interested investors because the environment is a lot more competitive,” she said.

The NUPRC chief executive added that the government had provided incentives and strengthened the operating environment to encourage investors to commit capital to the country’s oil and gas industry.

She attributed the improvement in Nigeria’s investment climate to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and executive orders signed by President Bola Tinubu.

Eyesan disclosed that between 2021 and 2026, the commission had conducted at least four successful licensing rounds, which she said had helped attract investments into the sector.

She described this as a departure from the pre-PIA period when licensing rounds were less frequent.

Beyond oil production, Eyesan identified Nigeria’s enormous gas resources as another major investment opportunity, noting that the country has approximately 215 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves but produces barely seven billion cubic feet daily.

She said ongoing and planned infrastructure projects would help unlock the country’s gas potential and position Nigeria as a major supplier to domestic, regional and international markets.

According to her, recently completed infrastructure projects would improve gas supply within Nigeria and the sub-region, while the proposed Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic Gas Pipeline and Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline could open additional export opportunities.

“The stars are already aligned. For gas infrastructure, we just completed very major infrastructure projects that will unlock gas supply in the country and the sub-region,” she said.

Eyesan maintained that competition for global petroleum investments had intensified as more countries seek to attract capital into their energy industries.

She said Nigeria was responding by addressing the factors investors consider before committing funds, particularly execution risks, project costs, delays and regulatory uncertainty.

She stressed that reducing these risks remained critical to attracting the capital required to develop the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources.