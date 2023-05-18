THE Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) have said that Nigeria is not yet harnessing her maritime potential. This is even as the group said that the nation’s inland waterways are not being developed as expected.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sideline of the conferment of fellowship awards on the Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd) and the immediate Group Managing Director of Comet Shipping Agencies Limited, Captain Pier Luigi Carrodano, for their outstanding contributions to the Nigerian maritime industry over the last decade, the NAMM National President, Captain Tajudeen Alao, explained that next to oil, maritime should be the second largest contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Captain Alao said, “We have Lake Chad up to Badagry, Ogoja, Bakassi of inland waters. We have the coastal waters which is about 600 miles and we have the non-exclusive zone which is the third stage of the potential that we have in this country before the international waters.

“We should play our part. We are not developing our inland waterways. It was just last week that the Federal Government said it wanted to dredge the Orashi-Oguta river after how many years? What have we been waiting for?

“Imagine the job and the multiplier effect that the dredging of that river would have created if it had been dredged a long time ago. But because of the experience of the sitting governor of Imo State in dredging, the Federal Government is now saying they want to dredge that river.

“The potential that the dredging of the Oguta-Orashi river will bring is enormous. But we waited this long before realising we needed to dredge that river.

“The loss of man-hours associated with evacuation of cargoes from the ports in Lagos will not be there if we had openings in other areas.

“There are a lot of benefits that Nigeria can gain from adequate use of her inland waterways potential. The white man handed over the resources to us after independence. From Lagos to Baro to Numan, the white man was moving cargoes via our inland waterways before independence. The white man was carrying palm kernel, cocoa, logs via our inland waterways before independence. The moment the white man handed it over to us, our leaders killed it more than 40 years ago.”