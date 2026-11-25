By Oluwaseyi Ebenezer

TWO functioning collection trucks and an ageing payloader were the resources reported by the Abuja Municipal Area Council during a June 2026 interview. The equipment shortage, compounded by too few collection points and transfer facilities, illustrates a basic problem for waste reform: a clearer law cannot collect rubbish unless the institutions responsible have the capacity to act. For households, the consequences are uncollected waste and informal dumping points. For recyclers, mixed and contaminated materials are harder to recover. Improving collection, financing recovery and enforcing disposal rules therefore need to be treated as parts of the same service, rather than separate policy ambitions. These problems informed Nigeria’s work under the Environmentally Sounder and Safer Waste Management Frameworks in Africa project, alongside Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau. The proposed reforms address how public authorities, businesses and informal workers can operate within a clearer and better-supported waste-management system.

Clear duties need funding behind them: Nigeria already has laws, regulations and institutions relevant to waste management. The difficulty described by regulators is fragmented responsibility and uneven implementation. Duties spread across different agencies and levels of government can leave gaps in coordination and make accountability harder to establish. Nigeria’s specific legislative direction, set out in the project’s final communiqué, is to pursue a single, comprehensive national sustainable waste-management Act. It should distinguish policy-making, regulation, service delivery and enforcement, with a coordination mechanism linking the responsible authorities. Clearer responsibilities were a central concern identified by Ibrahim Musa Mohammed of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA). The proposed Act still requires the national legislative process; it is not an enacted project outcome.

Those distinctions need to translate into funded responsibilities. Collection vehicles require maintenance and fuel; transfer facilities need staff and operating budgets. An implementation roadmap should assign each priority to an institution, identify its financing and set results that can be publicly tracked. The shortage reported by AMAC’s Sam Vincent Leo makes the cost of leaving those details unresolved concrete. Public education belongs alongside these improvements. Asking households to separate materials is unlikely to achieve much if collection mixes them again. NESREA’s inspection and enforcement perspective, provided by Engr. Chukwudi Nwabuisiaku, linked household separation to suitable collection systems, weighing infrastructure and digital tracking. Enforcement of producer obligations must support that system rather than rely on public goodwill alone.

Making recovery worth financing: Collection hubs offer a practical connection between better services and recycling. By gathering materials before they are mixed with general waste, they can improve the supply available to processors. Chanja Datti’s collection network and its reported arrangements with informal collectors show an existing basis on which to build. But a market for recyclables does not remove the costs of operating it. The company reported unstable prices, expensive energy and limited finance. Ecovibe Expert Limited similarly identified transport costs, unreliable power and equipment shortages. Investment needs to address those constraints as well as the physical places where waste is collected, sorted and processed. Extended Producer Responsibility, or EPR, makes producers responsible for products and packaging after use. Strengthening it could help finance collection hubs, processing equipment and incentives for recovery. Public budgets, private investment and polluter-pays instruments are additional proposed sources. Money raised for waste management should be transparently administered, independently audited and used for its authorised purpose.

Credible records are essential to making that financing accountable. Nigeria’s recommendations propose a worker and cooperative registry beginning with an Abuja pilot, capable of supporting wider coverage. Alongside it, a national waste information system should track generation, collection, recycling and disposal using consistent indicators. Digital reporting and weighing systems must trace benefits as well as tonnes, so that recovery figures show whether collectors receive support. For that reason, formalising informal workers should mean access to protection, services and representation, not simply adding names to a database. Voluntary registration through worker organisations, fair buying arrangements and transparent payments can connect their existing work to the wider system. Workers should help shape those arrangements because changes to collection and disposal can affect their livelihoods. Accountability also requires regular public scrutiny. Nigeria’s proposals include a standing stakeholder platform, quarterly dialogue and monitoring of worker wellbeing and income as well as service outputs. A national implementation roadmap should identify responsible institutions, financing, timelines and reporting arrangements. That would give communities and workers a basis for asking what has changed after commitments are made.

Conclusion

Waste reform should be judged by whether collection becomes more reliable and pollution falls. Nigeria’s proposed Act, registry pilot and implementation roadmap provide specific actions to pursue, but none substitutes for funded services and consistent enforcement. Public reporting should show whether vehicles are working, recovery is increasing and workers are better protected. Without that accountability, households and workers will continue to carry the consequences of service failures, however comprehensive the rules appear on paper. The field accounts were documented by Triple Green Environmental Development Foundation (TGED Foundation) in support of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). They inform work on waste governance and informal-worker inclusion in Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau under Montevideo V Environmental Law Programme funded by the United Nations Development Account (UNDA).

•Ebenezer is an environmental lawyer and the founder of TGED Foundation.

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