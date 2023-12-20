The immediate past Vice- Chancellor of the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his successor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola and the Rector of Yaba College of Technology(YABATECH), Dr Ibrahim Abdul, among others, have stressed the great roles research could play in tackling Nigeria’s internal security challenges that have slowed down the quality and socio-economic life of Nigeria and its people over the years.

They said efforts at driving meaningful economic growth and development may not yield result if research in internal security that would ensure safety of lives, investment and resources as well as infrastructures is not given a deserved priority.

They shared the thoughts and perspectives at this year’s national education summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria( EWAN) held in Lagos on Tuesday.

EWAN is a body of journalists across media and related organisations who cover education and related sector nationwide.

Delivering keynote speech on a theme, “Research for national development: Nigeria’s internal security in focus,” at the annual forum, which is the fourth edition, Prof Ogundipe, said Nigeria had an age-long internal security challenges, attributing resources control competition on land and water as a major factor.

He said the consequences of this development are numerous, listing stunted economic growth, disunity, low investment particularly by foreign investors, poor foreign relations and diplomacy, low quality of life of the citizens and so forth.

“But I know for sure that research, science and innovation can play pivotal roles to enhancing internal security that yield tremendous positive results.”

Ogundipe, who is the current chairman of the Lagos State Research and Inovation Council, pointed out that, “Analysis and intelligence gathering is important. Using drones, CCTV cameras to monitor situations is necessary.

“Regarding cyber threats, some universities can be given the assignment to set up centres that would tackle that global challenge.”

In their goodwill messages, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola; Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, who was represented by the Director of Lagos Education Resource Centre, Mrs Akinlade Omolayo and the Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Funmilayo Sessi opined that security is a collective responsibility, comending EWAN for coming up with proactive discussions in that regard.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of EWAN and head of the development desk at Premium Times, Mr Mojeed Alabi, said the essence of the summit is certainly to demonstrate the best way and how research works both in the academic and non-academic circles can substantially help in bringing solution to myraids of internal security challenges that Nigerian people and the country have been grappling with over the years.

According to him, EWAN believes that researchers, policy makers, academia and industry players can use the summit to share their thoughts and perspectives towards achieving the objective .

He, however, promised that EWAN would continue to advocate for quality of life for not only Nigerians but also other nationals residents in the country.

Interestingly, the summit had three sessions that looked into specific issues raised.

The first session, moderated by veteran broadcaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, had representatives of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on the panel that discussed Ogundipe’s paper.

The second session with the theme,”Financial security and future of banking in Nigeria, what needs from researchers,”was sponsored by UBA Plc and had representative of the Group MD\CEO, UBA Plc, Mr Oliver Alawuba in attendance as well as Dr Ayodeji Ajibade from Babcock University, Ilisan Remo and Dr Nureni Azeez from UNILAG as panelists.

The third session had the theme: “Food security, health safety and environmental sustainability: What nexus? Researchers’ perspectives”, had Prof. Taibat Olaitan Lawanson and former vice- chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, as speakers.

Chairman, EWAN, Mr Mojeed Alabi(middle); keynote speaker and chairman, Lagos State Research and Innovation Council, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe(3rd right) with others at the 2023 EWAN’s annual summit in Lagos, on Tuesday.

