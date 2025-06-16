Nigeria needs strong policy to tackle housing deficit — Developer

Lana Adeoye, the chief executive officer of Fendini Group, emphasised the urgent need for a strong and effective housing policy in Nigeria to address the housing deficit and promote the production of affordable mass housing.

In a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, Adeoye criticised the current housing policy as outdated and called for pragmatic approaches and strategic solutions to tackle the housing shortage.

He highlighted the potential of the housing sector as a vital tool for economic recovery, empowering the population, and reducing unemployment in the country.

Adeoye urged governments at all levels to collaborate with professional bodies in the built environment and research institutes to develop home-grown solutions that are both efficient and sustainable.

He reiterated Fendini Group’s commitment to delivering affordable luxury properties, particularly through its flagship project, Rayfield Gardens City Estate in Ibadan.

Additionally, Adeoye advocated for the encouragement and promotion of local building materials, noting that there has been a growing acceptance of these materials among the public, despite previous apathy towards their use.

He also praised the housing initiatives of the Oyo State Government, acknowledging their positive impact on the state’s development.

Specifically, he commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership, stating that the development of the state is a top priority.

He said, “We express gratitude to the Oyo State Government for the opportunity to develop the Rayfield Gardens City Estate, working tirelessly to meet deadlines. We are determined to churn out more luxury properties that fit the needs of homebuyers at the most affordable rates.

“The Rayfield Gardens City Estate project is a public-private partnership with the Oyo State Government through OYSIPA,” he added, describing it as one of the safest investments in the state.

“We are committed to delivering excellence in line with Governor Makinde’s vision for the state,” Adeoye said, adding that “Our project will provide a serene and beautiful abode for investors and homebuyers.”

He, however, urged his team to remain dedicated and focused on achieving their goals, despite potential challenges.

“While you are doing something good, be rest assured that there will be act of sabotage, people will malign you, peddle all sort of falsehood against you, and do all sorts of things to try to bring you down maybe as a result of jealousy that they can’t achieve what you are doing, but you must ignore them, and keep your work going forward. You must achieve greater results that will put your detractors to shame. People will only come for you when you are making impact.”

