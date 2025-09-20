Nigeria needs special court for corruption cases — Babawale

Immediate past Provost, National Anti-Corruption Academy, Abuja, Professor Babatunde Babawale has advocated the establishment of a special and independent court for corrupt practices-related cases in the country.

He said this would not only significantly help fast-tracking the prosecution of corrupt individuals, especially political office holders but would also discourage many from corrupt behaviours.

Babawale made the recommendation at the international conference on anti-corruption hosted by the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, in collaboration with the Panafricana Strategic and Policy Research Group and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), on Thursday.

He spoke on the theme; “Politics, governance, probity, religion and corrupt behaviour in Nigeria.”

Babawale, a guest speaker at the forum, described corruption in Nigeria as “a malignant tumour” that has become a serious threat to national development.

He lamented that even though there are many anti-graft agencies such as EFCC and ICPC in the country, stealing, especially of public funds is still rampart, emphasizing the need for the country to rework its justice system to remove tardiness.

He also cautioned people generally to always vote for people with strong ethical foundation and integrity as leaders, arguing that doing that would help the country to tackle corruption that has been hindering its progress.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country where the most serious job which is politics that one can apply for without serious certification.

He said holding public office is a serious job because the decisions make there will affect the generally of the people either positively or negatively.

“So, to now make school certificate as the academic requirements for people aspiring for such important offices and without bothering whether such an individual has a credit pass in any of the subject taken is a great aberration,” he argued, stressing that “We must therefore have to change this leadership recruitment process narrative if we are to move Nigeria forward appreciably.”

In her remarks, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, also acknowledged the high level of corruption in the country, but urging participants at the conference to look beyond corridors of political power when considering corruption practices in the country.

Describing corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for personal gain and comes with a mindset and not a culture, Ogunsola explained that corruption happens when individuals in positions of authority, whether in government, business, or other organizations use their influence unethically to benefit themselves or others at the expense of fairness, integrity, and the public good.

So, corruption, she stressed, is about anything that reduces the level playing field so that all may excel or have access to opportunities.

Citing educational institutions as example, the vice-chancellor said, “Anything like cheating in exams, staff aiding exam malpractice, buying and selling questions and answers, plagiarism- presenting someone else’s work, ideas, or research as one’s own, buying or selling grades, students bribing lecturers or lecturers demanding something unduly, favouring certain individuals because of family ties, ethnic ties, friendships, or other personal interests are all form of corruption.”

She added that, “In research, data falsification or fabrication, ghost writing, unethical authorship, misuse of research funds, diverting grants or resources for personal gains, nepotism and cronyism, misallocation of resources, manipulating accreditation or rankings, falsifying data to improve the institution’s reputation are all form of corruption.

“That is why corruption is a mindset that will certainly manifest in people, who are corrupt once they have the opportunity.

Ogunsola observed that “If you squeeze an orange, you get orange juice. If you squeeze a lemon, you get lemon juice. If you squeeze an apparently corrupt person, you get corruption as such person was clearly corrupt from the beginning.

“So, I want every one of us to take self-stock of ourselves if we truly want to tackle corruption in our society because there’s tendency for us to apportion blame easily while we don’t like taking responsibility.”

She commended the organisers of the conference, expressing optimism for its positive impact in the cociety.

In his welcome address, the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, UNILAG, Prof Adelaja Odukoya, also bemoaned the high spate of corruption in the country, describing it as a national embarrassment.

According to him, the issue of corruption in Nigeria is no longer a case of popular axiom that says ‘if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.”

Because as it is, he explained, many Nigerians are losing their lives daily on account of the consequences of corrupt practices across spheres of our national life.

While also blaming religion institutions for high level of corruption in the country, Odukoya said religion was deployed to capture and exploit Nigeria and its people by the colonial imperialism but has now become a mechanism for corruption given its commercialization and materialistic tendencies.

“That is why I believe corruption has effectively been spiritualized in Nigeria to the extent that the menace has become a dominant religion blurring faith lines.

“So, we must move from perception to impunity index and also change our legal template where somebody who is accused of financial corruption, for example, must have to prove his or her source of wealth and not the case beyond all reasonable doubt

He emphasised that “It is important we extricate our nation from the stronghold of corruption so that it won’t continue to destroy people’s lives and keep the country perpetually poor and the time to do that is now.”

Also speaking, a former Army Chief, General Ishola Willams (retd), lamented that corrupt practices keep getting worse each day rather than reducing not only in Nigeria but globally.

He attributed this disturbing situation to a number of factors chief of which is selfishness and greediness that make many to accumulate resources that they don’t even need.

He said, “So many people, especially in public offices, always wait for opportunity to steal or loot without minding the consequences on the generality of people and the society.”

He noted that the issue is that most Nigerians are pretenders and hypocrites by claiming to be an honest and person of integrity when they are actually not.

The octogenarian, however, referenced three professions where people are most corrupt anywhere globally.

According to him, judiciary is one while the rest two are accounting and the media.

He explained that most lawyers for example, defend corrupt people on the basis of the rule of law and judges pervert justice, while accountants falsify financial records and journalists report falsehood, all for selfish and selfish gains.

He said people must have to change their mindsets and desist from corrupt practices for Nigeria to have a working system.

On his part, the Executive director, Civil Society for Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr. Auwal Musa, underscored the importance of the conference, commending UNILAG for the collaboration.

According to him, corruption is a major impediment to Nigeria’s growth and development as the practice disturbs governance and undermines public trust and enriches inequality.

“So, there is urgent need for our educational institutions to mainstream anti-corruption as a priority. Universities must not only teach knowledge, but also instill ethics and value in their students,” he advised.

Auwal decried the manner by which government policies undermine education, adding that universities must not also contribute to the corruption crisis the country is grappling with.

He expressed enthusiasm about CISLAC collaboration with UNILAG on the subject, expressing readiness to partner any other university on similar national discourse.