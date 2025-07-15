Nigeria needs robust synergy to curb insecurity —General Abubakar

The Commander, Corps of Artillery of the Nigerian Army, Major General Zakari Abubakar, has stated that the country needs a robust working synergy among the security agencies and other public stakeholders to curb insecurity.

The commander said this during a maiden security and stakeholders’ meeting at the Military Cantonment, Kontagora, Niger State, in a renewed effort to tackle insecurity and other social vices in Kontagora and its environs.

The meeting brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, retired military officers and members of the academic community from Kontagora, Rijau and Mariga Local Government Areas of Niger State.

In his opening address, Major General Abubakar emphasised the importance of unity and collective action in addressing the security challenges affecting the region. He called on participants to set aside their differences, engage in open and honest dialogue and commit to finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” he said. “We must work together, regardless of our backgrounds, to restore peace in our communities. Peace is a universal language and a prerequisite for any meaningful development.”

The Commander noted that credible and timely intelligence sharing among stakeholders is critical in countering the activities of criminal elements. He stressed that the meeting served not only as a forum for collaboration but also as a platform for building mutual trust, fostering community engagement and promoting inter-agency cooperation.

General Abubakar also called on religious leaders to intensify prayers for peace and urged local government chairmen and community leaders to continue supporting security agencies.

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, commended the Corps Commander for the initiative, describing the meeting as the first of its kind in Kontagora.

He expressed confidence that the forum would strengthen ties among stakeholders and enhance operational synergy.

The Speaker also highlighted the complex nature of insecurity in the state, including kidnapping, cattle rustling and communal clashes.

He noted that criminal networks often operate across local, national and international routes, calling for strong political will to combat them.

While speaking, Major General Salisu Sa’id (rtd.) urged residents to refrain from aiding or collaborating with criminal elements.

He encouraged locals to provide credible information to security agencies to help dismantle bandit networks. “Kontagora is a hospitable community,” he said. “We must preserve that reputation for peace and development to thrive.”

Also speaking, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Major General John Sokoya, called for enhanced cooperation between communities and security forces, reiterating the need for timely intelligence to prevent and respond to threats.

Other stakeholders echoed the call for collective action, reaffirming their commitment to supporting security efforts across the region.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by dignitaries from Rijau, Mariga and Kontagora, including serving and retired military personnel, traditional rulers, religious leaders, political figures, and representatives from various security agencies.

