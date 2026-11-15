Nigeria needs renewable energy around needs of specific communities, businesses — Adeniji

Ibukun Olaoluwa Adeniji’s career in electricity systems transitioned from transformer protection, substation work, and distribution maintenance in Nigeria to data-driven energy analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) research, and large-scale transmission production-cost modelling in the United States. In this interview with KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about the power sector, renewable energy, and why practical field experience still matters in an increasingly data-driven electricity industry.

As someone who has worked in the Nigerian power sector, what would you say are three major problems facing the sector, and do you think that the current technology, manpower, policies, and politics with which the sector is operated can salvage the problems?

I would identify three major problems: unreliable infrastructure, weak sector finances, and inconsistent implementation of reforms. Ageing equipment and network bottlenecks interrupt supply; poor metering and revenue collection weaken investment; and policy uncertainty discourages sustained commitments. Nigeria has capable engineers and access to useful technologies, but these resources need stronger institutional support. I believe progress requires transparent procurement, preventive maintenance, accurate operational data, and investment guided by engineering studies. Government must provide consistent rules, regulators must enforce service standards, and operators must remain accountable. Political commitment matters when it supports practical improvements that continue across administrations and deliver measurable results.

In the Nigerian power sector, transmission is a major problem that limits power supply to homes and industries. With your work in transmission production-cost modelling, what is a possible way to address this problem?

Production-cost modelling is essentially a way of testing how an electricity system may operate before those conditions occur in the real world. We simulate generation dispatch, operating costs, load patterns and transmission constraints over long periods, then examine where the system becomes stressed and what those conditions mean economically and operationally. My role is not just to run the model. The important part is interpreting the results — identifying where congestion occurs, understanding why a constraint is binding, and translating those findings into information that planners can use when evaluating transmission solutions or system changes.

Furthermore, transmission congestion matters beyond the modelling room. This is because congestion affects how efficiently electricity can move across the system. A lower-cost generator may be available, but if a transmission path is constrained, the system may have to rely on more expensive generation elsewhere. That can influence system operating costs and the value of future network upgrades. The purpose of the analysis is therefore not simply to identify a constrained line; it is to understand the wider system consequence and help planners compare possible responses.

Virtually everything is now technologically driven. In the Nigerian power sector, what role could artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) play in improving the power systems of the country?

I see artificial intelligence as another analytical tool — useful when it is applied to a clearly defined engineering problem. During my internship at the Electric Power Research Institute, I worked on power-quality data and developed a transformer-based autoencoder to learn features from voltage disturbances without requiring every event to be manually labelled in advance. More importantly, the work explored how machine learning could help engineers organise large volumes of disturbance data and investigate recurring patterns more efficiently. My work and research in these areas, especially in the engineering context, matter. Power-quality waveforms are not just abstract datasets; they represent real disturbances on an electrical network. For me, that is the more useful way to think about AI in engineering. The goal is not to replace power-system knowledge, but to extend what engineers can see and analyse when the volume or complexity of the data becomes difficult to manage manually.

Green and renewable energy is increasingly becoming a better alternative to Nigeria’s power problem. What advice do you have for the government and the other investors and stakeholders in the power sector on how to leverage these alternative power sources to make electricity more available and cheaper for Nigerians?

My advice is to develop renewable energy around the needs of specific communities and businesses. Solar mini-grids and embedded generation can improve access where extending or reinforcing the national grid is difficult. However, affordability depends on financing costs, equipment quality, maintenance, and realistic demand forecasts. Government should provide predictable regulations and targeted support for underserved communities, while investors should design projects with sustainable payment arrangements. Storage should be assessed alongside solar generation to support supply after sunset. Training local technicians and planning replacement costs from the beginning will help these systems remain dependable and economically useful over their lifetime.

For better power supply and management in Nigeria, what do you think early-career power-system engineers need to understand?

The fundamentals remain essential — power flow, equipment behaviour, protection, reliability and system operation. But engineers also need to be comfortable working with large datasets, automation, and computational tools because the grid is becoming more complex. Renewable generation, storage, changing demand patterns and large new loads are creating more operating conditions for planners to evaluate. The strongest approach, in my view, is to combine traditional engineering judgement with data-driven methods rather than treating them as separate disciplines.

What lessons from your work, especially your work in the US, could be useful for Nigeria’s electricity sector?

Two areas stand out to me: maintaining existing infrastructure and making better use of operational data. Neither is a complete answer to the sector’s challenges, but both can improve decision-making. Utilities can learn more from maintenance records, loading information, fault histories and demand patterns, then use those insights to guide planning and asset management. At the same time, analytical tools should remain connected to the realities of the network. The field engineer and the analyst often see different parts of the same problem, and better decisions come when those perspectives are brought together.

What advice would you give younger engineers interested in the intersection of power systems and artificial intelligence?

Learn the engineering fundamentals first and remain curious about the tools that can extend them. Programming, data science, and machine learning can be extremely useful, but they become more valuable when you understand the system you are analysing. Also remember that power engineering ultimately serves people. Behind every load forecast, congestion result, or transformer test are homes, businesses, and communities that depend on reliable electricity. Keeping that purpose in mind helps to ensure that technical work remains practical and relevant.

You studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, then relocated to the United States for higher education. How did your academic studies impact the work you do now?

I pursued a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the United States. That academic foundation complements the practical experience I gained in Nigeria and the analytical work I do today. In my current role, I need to connect computational results with the behaviour of an actual electricity network. Whether I am examining transmission constraints or interpreting operational data, the essential task is to understand the engineering meaning of the result. My approach is to combine technical knowledge, careful analysis, and field awareness so that modelling supports practical decisions about system operation.

Your career in electrical and power systems began with you being much closer to physical power equipment, even during your time at the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Tell us about this experience and how it shaped what you do now, especially moving from distribution systems to transmission planning?

In my early work in Nigeria, especially at SABGORTECH Electrical and Electronics in Lagos, I worked on transformer protection and control, load-flow and short-circuit studies, and substation design documentation. Later, at Sun-Show Nigeria Limited in Abeokuta, I worked on the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of distribution transformers serving industrial, commercial, and residential areas. That experience taught me that every number in a model eventually corresponds to physical equipment operating under real limits. I still carry that perspective into analytical work today.

IBEDC was where I began combining electrical engineering with data analysis in a more deliberate way. I worked with operational data from different sources, used Python and data-processing techniques to clean and organise it, and applied predictive methods to demand forecasting. I also used statistical analysis to investigate faults and equipment failures. That experience showed me that utilities already generate a large amount of useful information, but the value comes from preparing it properly, understanding what it represents and connecting the analysis back to an engineering decision.

Moving from distribution systems to transmission planning was an interesting transition for me. The scale of things has changed significantly, but the underlying engineering questions are related. In distribution work, I was looking at equipment condition, demand records, and local faults. In transmission modelling, the questions involve generation portfolios, large loads, system congestion and network-wide constraints. What connects them is the need to understand cause and effect. Whether you are looking at a transformer test result or a regional transmission model, you still have to ask what the result means physically, what is driving it, and what action is justified by the evidence.