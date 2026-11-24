The Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Dr Tunji Olowolafe, has said Nigeria needs about one million additional teachers to bridge the manpower gap in the education sector and meet the demands of its growing population.

Olowolafe, who spoke while delivering the 2026 Convocation Lecture of Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State, urged graduating students to embrace the teaching profession as a critical instrument for national development.

Speaking on the theme, “The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria,” the EKSU Chancellor described the programme as a major reform capable of restoring the dignity, relevance and competitiveness of teacher education in the country.

According to a statement from his media office, he said the initiative would enable Colleges of Education to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s degrees independently, ending their longstanding dependence on university affiliations for degree certification.

Olowolafe, however, lamented that Colleges of Education had suffered declining patronage, noting that only about one per cent of applicants indicated interest in the institutions, according to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) records.

He described the situation as unfortunate, saying the institutions had wrongly been perceived as alternatives for candidates who could not secure admission into conventional universities.

The educationist commended the President Bola Tinubu administration for signing the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023, which empowered eligible colleges to award degrees independently.

He said the legislation had opened new opportunities for 28 federal colleges, 51 state colleges and qualified private institutions to offer NCE and degree programmes.

Olowolafe urged the graduands to remain committed to continuous learning, unlearning and relearning to keep pace with changing educational demands, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

While advocating the integration of technology into teaching and learning, he cautioned that artificial intelligence must complement, rather than replace, the human qualities of educators, including empathy, integrity, honesty and sound judgment.

He also called for the early integration of vocational and technical education into the school curriculum, stressing that practical skills should not be regarded as inferior to conventional academic qualifications.

Citing the late Nigerian potter, Ladi Kwali, whose exceptional artistry earned her international recognition despite not attending a university, he urged educators to promote indigenous knowledge and creativity.

In a related development, the Chairman of the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation announced plans to establish a solar-powered information and communication technology (ICT) centre, equipped with Starlink internet connectivity, at the college.

The facility, to be known as GOMTECH, will be constructed and equipped by the foundation, which will also fund, power, and co-manage it in collaboration with the college’s Governing Council and management.

The initiative is modelled after a similar facility established by the foundation in Are-Ekiti in honour of Olowolafe’s late wife, Gbemisola, to provide rural pupils, students and teachers access to advanced technology training.

The foundation also announced annual cash rewards for outstanding students and lecturers of the college. The overall best NCE and degree graduates will receive financial prizes, alongside all first-class degree graduates and NCE graduates who obtain distinctions.

Three lecturers rated highest by students will also benefit from the annual rewards.

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Dr Modupe Ayodele Oba-Adenuga, described the lecture as timely, noting that the changing educational landscape required renewed attention to quality, innovation, relevance and global competitiveness.

She said the engagement provided an opportunity to examine the challenges confronting teacher education and the need to reposition the profession to meet contemporary societal demands.