Nigeria needs multipronged approaches to tackle insecurity — Ex-NIS Assistant Controller

Former Assistant Controller, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Prince Andy Zhattu, has stated that Nigeria needs multi-pronged approaches to tackle insecurity facing the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign Nigerian Hunters Council and Forest Security Bill passed by the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the Senate recently passed Nigerian Hunters Council and Forest Security bill and Peace Corps bill to boost national security.

Addressing youths and other major stakeholders in Jos, Plateau State, Prince Zhattu, who is also the President, Bintebin Organisation commended President Buhari administration’s efforts at addressing the lingering security challenges facing the country but added that his final signature on the bill will go a long way in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

He narrated that the bill when signed into law will prevent and detect crimes and illegal activities going on in the country’s forests adding it will also be a great legacy and parting gift for Nigerians if Mr President sign the bill before he hand over in 2023.

According to him, if signed into law, the body would work with the police and security agencies by making available any relevant information on criminals’ encroachment, as well as partner with relevant stakeholders on community policing.

Prince Zhattu called on the President to as a matter of urgency sign the bill to complement the efforts of the existing security agencies who were grossly inadequate to meet the security challenges facing Nigeria.

His word: “Security is fundamental to all human development and I am confident that our president will do the needful to bequeath a legacy of peace, love, tolerant and respect for all Nigerians.”

He charged the youths to see the current security situation in the country as a challenge which requires their input adding that sitting on the fence could worsen the situation and affect their future.