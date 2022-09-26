Nigeria needs more standard markets to relocate roadside traders — Ex-AMCON boss, Miuz Banire

A former chairman of the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr Muiz Banire, has said Nigeria needs more standard markets to help relocate roadside traders while also growing the country’s economy.

The former commissioner for the environment in Lagos State stated this while making case for market women, saying that it is time to prioritise women in society to ensure rapid growth in the country’s economy.

He said this during a tripartite event ceremony which included the unveiling of the Golden Bricks Realty new office in Ajah area of Lagos State, the celebration of the company’s 11th year anniversary and the commissioning of an ultramodern market, shopping mall and cinema in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We now have no other option that just helps our women boost their business, they are the most populated in the market and definitely they contribute largely to our GDP.

“We must also thank Golden Bricks Realty and Investment Ltd for their interests in building marketplaces against residential buildings which always interest realtors.”

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Bricks Realty and Investment Ltd, Okusanya Oyeyemi further said the commissioned market, mall and cinema were made possible through a Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Oyo State government.

Mr Oyeyemi added that he has begun the move to construct over 10,000 affordable market points and buildings in a bid to reward the company’s loyal customers across the Southwestern part of Nigeria.

Mr Oyeyemi who noted that the 10,000 housing units will be scattered across choice areas in the state capitals across the six states in the region.

He explained that the marketplaces and buildings are targeted at easing the struggle to own residences and trading points by their already existing and emerging clients.

While commending members of staff and management of the company, Mr Oyeyemi said he can’t appreciate the workers enough for their dedication toward the many successes the company has achieved in its 11 years of existence.

Also speaking at the event, Group Chairman of Ojulowo Omoluabi Empire Holdings, Dr Victor Eniola Mark, also congratulated Mr Oyeyemi for his sterling achievement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



