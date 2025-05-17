Nigeria needs more professionals to build energy systems, tackle environmental challenges —Luqman Olawale, geoscientist, scholar 

Luqman Olawale is a geoscientist and PhD student at the University of Georgia, United States, where he teaches undergraduate courses and mentors pre-college students. While in the US, he is driven by a deep desire to use geoscience to solve Nigeria’s challenges. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his studentship, work, and life in the US.

Your university sojourn spans three degrees in geology from Osun State University, Kansas State University in the United States (US), and the University of Georgia in the US. Quite an academic feat. Ten years ago, did you see yourself achieving these feats? How was the journey for you?

I have been privileged to pursue three academic degrees in geology over the past decade, beginning with a BSc from Osun State University, Nigeria; a master’s from Kansas State University, and currently a PhD at the University of Georgia, both in the US.

Looking back, ten years ago, I couldn’t have precisely envisioned this path. However, I was driven by a deep desire to use geoscience to solve pressing real-world challenges, particularly those affecting my home country, Nigeria. Each stage of the journey presented its unique challenges, ranging from securing competitive funding opportunities to adapting to new academic systems and cultures. However, my commitment to academic excellence, combined with the mentorship and support I received from inspiring educators and colleagues, kept me focused. This journey has been one of growth, resilience, and an enduring sense of purpose to contribute meaningfully to science and society.

How were you able to secure and fund your Kansas and Georgia postgraduate education?

I was practising as a hydrogeophysicist in Nigeria when I started exploring postgraduate opportunities abroad. And as a frequent LinkedIn user, I often came across posts from a fellow Nigerian at Kansas State University, who usually shared insightful updates about his research in agricultural science. From his content, I deduced that Kansas State must be heavily invested in agriculture, and instinctively, I thought, “If agriculture is big there, water management must be a priority too.” That connection sparked my interest. I researched the university, found a geology programme and a professor whose research aligned with my interests. I applied and was fortunate to be accepted and funded through a graduate assistantship.

After completing my master’s, I transitioned to the University of Georgia for my PhD, which is also fully funded through a graduate teaching assistantship. The move felt like a natural progression. UGA’s strong research environment and resources in geoscience offered the depth I was looking for.

Life in both programmes has been rigorous but fulfilling. I have grown academically, professionally, and personally through supportive mentorship, engaging research, and a diverse academic community.

What aspects of geology/geoscience do you specialise in, and why?

I specialise in hydrogeology, with a focus on subsurface fluid flow and geochemical interactions. I chose this field because it lies at the nexus of water and geo-energy security, two of the most pressing global challenges. This area of research directly supports efforts in environmental sustainability, helping to manage vital resources while advancing clean energy and safe water solutions for a growing world.

Tell us about your PhD work, the problems it is meant to solve.

My PhD research focuses on improving our understanding of coupled fluid flow and geochemical reactions in geologic materials through a combination of experimental, imaging and computational approaches to observe how these processes impact hydrogeological properties such as permeability, saturation and capillary trapping.

This research addresses the limited knowledge of how reactive transport evolves under multiphase flow conditions in both natural and engineered subsurface environments. As one of the major challenges is predicting how fluids interact and migrate through heterogeneous porous media over time. The study aims to reveal how fluid distribution, and interfacial dynamics shape mineral reactions, alter permeability, and affect the transport behaviour across scales.

Ultimately, the research aims to develop a mechanistic understanding that can be scaled up to the field level. This will support improved models for designing and managing subsurface operations related to aquifer remediation, sustainable extraction of critical minerals, carbon sequestration and enhanced oil recovery.

What are the latest research innovations in your area of geologic specialisation, and how can these innovations make life easy for people and society?

Recent innovations include high-resolution imaging tools like X-ray micro-CT, machine learning for data interpretation, and reactive transport modelling that integrates chemical kinetics with flow dynamics. These tools enable precise visualisation and prediction of how subsurface systems behave. They help in designing better subsurface solutions. For society, these advances translate to more efficient resource extraction, cleaner water, safer energy storage, and a reduced carbon footprint.

What is that burning desire or project that you think you could actualise with the knowledge and skills from the courses you studied, if given a million dollars and the right team?

There has been a wealth of research on subsurface fluid flow and geochemical reactions, but there is still much we do not understand about how these coupled processes behave under multiphase conditions.

Having a grant in this area would offer a valuable opportunity to explore the fundamental interactions between fluids and minerals at small scales and how they influence field-scale flow behaviour. This knowledge could be used to design simple, practical tools that help predict and manage groundwater quality, carbon storage, and subsurface resource use. The goal would be to develop a globally adaptable system that improves how we explore and protect the subsurface environment.

What are the challenges you face studying and living in Georgia, and how do you manage them?

One of the challenges I’ve faced is adapting to a new cultural environment while balancing academic expectations. Fortunately, I’ve been surrounded by supportive mentors, inclusive academic spaces, and a diverse student community.

Immigration issues, especially for Africans in the US, are the burning issues in the US these days, since the inception of President Donald Trump’s administration. Do these issues bother you as an immigrant? How would you advise Nigerians hoping to travel to the US on this issue?

Immigration is a significant and often sensitive topic, especially for Africans seeking educational and professional opportunities abroad. As an international student, I’ve been fortunate to navigate the system with proper documentation and institutional support.

That being said, it’s crucial for anyone planning to come to the US to do so through the right and legal channels. My advice to Nigerians aspiring to travel to the US is simple: always follow the rules and regulations of your host country. Obeying immigration laws not only protects your status but also reflects positively on your home country.

Apart from studies and work, what other things demand your time and energy in the US? Do you engage in any form of teaching, mentorship, or community endeavours?

Yes, I teach undergraduate courses and actively participate in outreach programmes that engage pre-college students with hands-on geoscience and environmental education. Beyond the classroom, I mentor aspiring graduate students, especially from Nigeria, who have the drive to pursue advanced studies by providing guidance. This mentorship has been yielding positive outcomes, with some gaining admission and funding to reputable programmes. I also contribute to professional societies like the American Geophysical Union and serve on the Society of Exploration Geophysicists’ early career subcommittee. These activities allow me to give back, inspire future scientists, and grow beyond the laboratory.

Now, let us talk about Nigeria, your home country. If you were to propose ways the Nigerian geoscience departments and industries could be improved to foster innovative research, sustainable knowledge production, and material production, what would you propose?

One of the key lessons I’ve learned from studying in the US is the power of structured support, both in research infrastructure and academic-industry collaboration. To foster innovative geoscience research and sustainable knowledge production in Nigeria, I would recommend three core actions.

First, invest in research infrastructure. Many US programmes thrive because of access to modern laboratories, imaging tools, modelling software, and reliable funding. Replicating even a fraction of this support in Nigerian universities would significantly improve research output and attract talent.

Second, build strong academic-industry linkages. In the US, geoscience departments often work closely with energy, mining, and environmental firms on real-world projects. Nigerian institutions could do the same, partnering with the private sector to fund applied research and train students on relevant challenges.

Finally, support early-career researchers through grants, mentorship, and exposure to international collaborations. With the right policy and institutional will, Nigeria can build a geoscience ecosystem that not only produces knowledge but also contributes directly to national development.

If you were offered a lecturing job or a government appointment in Nigeria, after completing your PhD programme, would you accept it?

Absolutely. I’m committed to contributing to Nigeria’s development. If the opportunity aligns with my passion for teaching, research, and innovation, I would gladly return to lecture or serve in a governmental capacity. Nigeria needs more technically trained professionals to build sustainable energy systems, improve water resources, and tackle environmental challenges. With the right support, I believe we can create solutions locally and inspire the next generation of geoscientists.

What is your advice to Nigerians striving to study in the US? What two mistakes did you make in the early months in the US that you would advise them to avoid?

My advice is to prepare academically, mentally, and financially and be proactive from the start. One key step is to maintain a strong LinkedIn profile and use the platform regularly. Many graduate opportunities, assistantships, and academic programmes are advertised there, and it can be a powerful networking tool.

Thankfully, I didn’t make major mistakes in my early months in the US because I quickly integrated into the community, largely thanks to the African Students’ Association, which made my transition smooth. I strongly encourage new students to reach out to such groups early. They exist in most schools and can provide invaluable support, guidance, and a sense of belonging right from day one.