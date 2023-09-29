The Special Adviser to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Economic Affairs, Tope Fasua has said that for Nigeria to unlock its full potential, the country must develop its own ‘homegrown solutions’.

He said the country must take advantage of the limitless opportunities that abound in the country to address its needs, especially in the short run.

“Nigeria has all that it takes to overcome all of its current economic challenges given the country’s huge human and natural resources,” he said.

The economic expert made the assertions at a colloquium organized in his honour as he marks his 52nd birthday anniversary in Abuja on Thursday.

Five books authored by Tope Fasua were also presented at the intellectual discourse with many of them providing answers to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Speaking further, he advised that while Nigeria should step up its fight against corruption, the country must not lose sight of the need to grow its economy, pointing out that this can be better achieved by looking more inwardly instead of relying on foreign interventions.

He said Nigeria can start by ramping up production which will then attract more Foreign Investments and ultimately create job opportunities, rake in foreign exchange and strengthen the naira.

The event had in attendance a crème of other prominent economic experts and policy matters.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines, Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, D.I Arabi shared similar sentiments with Fasua on the need for government to look inward for answers to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He noted that President Bola TINUBU had in his inaugural speech set the pace with a clear roadmap towards economic recovery and that with people like Fasua having the opportunity to work closely with him, Nigeria will in no time bounce back.

In his goodwill message, former Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside said the major ingredient needed to jumpstart the Nigerian economy is quality leadership which he said is embodied in the current administration.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE