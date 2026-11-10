Nigeria needs diaspora investment to achieve $1tn economy – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said Nigeria must harness the financial, professional, entrepreneurial and intellectual resources of Nigerians living abroad to achieve its ambition of building a $1tn economy.

Dabiri-Erewa described the diaspora community as a major economic force whose investment potential extends beyond billions of dollars in annual remittances. She said these resources could be channelled into critical sectors of the economy through structured and secure investment opportunities.

She made the remarks while delivering her keynote address at the 9th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) 2026 Diaspora Engagement Webinar on November 10.

The summit, organised by NiDCOM in collaboration with the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI), is themed, “Bridging the Trust Gap: Connecting Diaspora Capital with Credible Home-Based Opportunities.”

Dabiri-Erewa identified knowledge and trust gaps as major obstacles preventing Nigerians abroad from investing in opportunities back home. She noted that many diaspora investors had suffered losses through informal investment arrangements, fraudulent schemes, opaque processes and projects lacking verifiable information.

She argued that attracting diaspora capital would require more than appeals to patriotism, emphasising the importance of transparency, regulatory safeguards, verified service providers and effective investor protection.

“Unlocking diaspora capital requires more than passion or patriotism; it demands institutional transparency, robust regulatory safeguards, verified service providers, and clear investor protection frameworks,” she said.

The NiDCOM chief executive said the commission was working to move diaspora engagement beyond general advocacy by creating structured, secure and profitable investment channels.

She explained that the two-day hybrid and virtual engagement was adopted because of the national election campaign season, while sustaining preparations for the summit’s 10th anniversary edition in 2027.

According to her, discussions on the first day would centre on capital market opportunities, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) expected to provide guidance on regulated investment instruments, risk disclosures, entry procedures and dispute-resolution channels.

The second day would focus on infrastructure investment opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), regulatory compliance, business registration, anti-fraud measures, property documentation and reforms to improve the business environment.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians abroad to avoid informal and unverified investment arrangements and instead explore the institutional channels being presented at the summit.

She also called on regulatory agencies, financial institutions and service providers participating in the event to demonstrate transparency and take steps to strengthen investor confidence.

In a separate keynote address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi, disclosed that the bank’s National Housing Fund (NHF) Diaspora Mortgage Product had attracted contributions from Nigerians in 31 countries across six continents within the first few months of its launch.

Osidi said the response showed that Nigerians abroad were willing to invest in the country when credible institutions provided structured, transparent and secure opportunities.

However, he identified information gaps, fraudulent property transactions, disputed land titles, abandoned projects, weak investment governance and complicated regulatory procedures as factors discouraging diaspora investment.

He added that investors also faced challenges involving inadequate documentation, exchange-rate volatility, international transfer costs and the lack of effective accountability and dispute-resolution mechanisms.

“These challenges demonstrate that trust is not created by patriotic appeals or investment promotion campaigns. It is built through institutions, transparent processes, regulatory assurance, effective supervision and demonstrable accountability,” he said.

Osidi explained that FMBN introduced the NHF Diaspora Mortgage Product to address the difficulties Nigerians living abroad encounter when seeking mortgage facilities and trying to own homes in the country.

He said the product was launched in London on August 7, 2026, in collaboration with the CBN to establish the regulatory and operational arrangements required to receive and manage contributions from Nigerians abroad.

The arrangements, he said, include working with approved International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), obtaining regulatory approvals and establishing a dedicated account with the CBN to receive and hold contributions.

The bank has also established a Global Business Strategic Unit to oversee its diaspora mortgage operations and provide specialised customer engagement and services.

Under the scheme, eligible Nigerians aged between 18 and 70 living abroad can contribute $100, $200 or $300 monthly through the Basic, Classic and Premium categories, respectively.

Contributors under the three categories become eligible to apply for mortgage financing after 24, 18 and 12 months, respectively.

Osidi said eligible beneficiaries could access mortgage loans of up to N100m, with a 10 per cent equity contribution and repayment periods of up to 10 years, subject to eligibility and affordability requirements.

He, however, stressed that stronger collaboration among regulators, state governments, developers and mortgage institutions was necessary to ensure that access to housing finance was supported by credible developers, genuine property titles and quality construction.

The FMBN chief executive also called for a coordinated national diaspora investment framework, with NiDCOM serving as the central platform for collaboration among government agencies, regulators, financial institutions and private-sector operators.

He proposed the establishment of a national repository of investment-ready projects to enable prospective investors to independently verify project ownership, promoters, costs, funding requirements, expected returns, risks and implementation timelines.

Other measures he recommended included stronger land administration and title verification, effective regulation of developers and investment intermediaries, improved dispute-resolution mechanisms, more efficient cross-border financial transfers and digital platforms for monitoring investments.

Osidi urged state governments to identify bankable projects in their jurisdictions and provide the land, infrastructure, regulatory support and investment information needed to attract diaspora capital.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Summit Organising Committee and Coordinator of NDIS, Mobolaji Lewis, said the summit had become an important platform for connecting Nigerians abroad with investment opportunities, institutions and stakeholders in the country.

Lewis said the 2026 virtual engagement was organised to sustain efforts to promote diaspora investment despite the decision to scale down the physical summit because of the national election campaign season.

He explained that the objective was to go beyond presenting investment opportunities and help prospective investors understand how to identify, verify, access and participate in credible projects in Nigeria.

According to him, discussions on capital markets, infrastructure projects and regulatory frameworks would allow participants to engage directly with relevant institutions on project financing, public-private partnerships, due diligence, risk management and investor protection.

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He urged participating institutions to make their presentations practical, transparent and focused on investors, while encouraging Nigerians abroad to ask questions and seek clarification from regulators and investment facilitators.

“The success of this initiative will ultimately be measured not merely by the number of participants or presentations, but by the quality of engagements established, the confidence generated and the investment partnerships that emerge from our collective efforts,” Lewis said.

He added that the 2026 engagement would provide a foundation for the 10th anniversary edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in 2027.