Nigeria needs biotechnology to tackle food security — NBRDA DG

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has made a case for the urgent deployment of biotechnology in agriculture to combat Nigeria’s mounting food insecurity, driven by a rapidly growing population and climate-related challenges.

Speaking at a public lecture on agricultural biotechnology held at the University of Abuja and organized in collaboration with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria, Prof. Mustapha emphasized that modern science holds the key to safeguarding Nigeria’s agricultural future.

“In recent years, Nigeria has faced numerous agricultural challenges, from climate change and population pressure to food insecurity and biotic stresses.

“Agricultural biotechnology presents a viable path forward, offering resilient crop varieties, enhanced pest and disease resistance, and improved nutritional outcomes while protecting the environment”, Mustapha said.

The event drew stakeholders from academia, research institutions, policy circles, and the private sector. It served as a call to action to embrace innovative science-based solutions to Nigeria’s food crisis.

Prof. Mustapha lauded the University of Abuja for its leadership in biotechnology research and commended OFAB and AATF for championing science communication and engagement.

Representing the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lar Patricia Manko, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Dan-Kishiya, highlighted the university’s pioneering work in biotechnology.

He spotlighted the groundbreaking PhD research of alumnus Dr. Abraham Isah on the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) transgenic cowpea, which gained global recognition and won a prestigious award at the International Society for Biosafety Research symposium in the United States in 2023.

“Dr. Isah’s work is a global first, linking proteometabolomic changes to biodiversity in PBR cowpea. His research continues to influence global policy and scientific debates on the safety and efficacy of genetically modified crops,” Dan-Kishiya said.

He described the public lecture as a “clarion call to action,” stressing the need for collaborative efforts to transform Nigerian agriculture.

“In the face of food insecurity, pest outbreaks, and climate stress, biotechnology can reduce pesticide use, boost resilience, and ensure food sufficiency for future generations,” he stated.

The event underscored the need for an inclusive dialogue on biotechnology involving policymakers, scientists, industry experts, and students. It aimed to ignite youth interest in science and foster innovation that will secure Nigeria’s agricultural future.

As deliberations unfolded, participants were reminded that the stakes were high, but so too were the opportunities. With the right investments in biotechnology and strong policy support, Nigeria could pave the way for a food-secure, climate-resilient, and prosperous future.

“Together, we can harness the power of agricultural biotechnology to cultivate a Nigeria where no family goes hungry, where farmers thrive, and where our fields flourish,” Prof. Dan-Kishiya added.

