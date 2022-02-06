Nigeria needs a younger generation as President — Gen Abdulsalami

Former Head of State, General Abudusalami Abubakar, has said Nigeria would be better in the hands of the younger generation as President come 2023.

The former Head of State, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, said younger Nigerians are better exposed to the challenges of the country and have a better understanding of the available technology to address the challenge.

He said this when he received a presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo and his entourage at his Minna residence.

According to him, it is interesting that more younger persons are showing interest in the office of the President in the forthcoming general elections.

His words: “Indeed Nigeria needs the younger generation to take over from us, the older generation.

“I am so happy, that not only you but so many other young people are showing interest in taking over the leadership of this country.

“Like you rightly said the world is going digital, I believe the younger generation is more exposed internationally, in IT technology than, as, the other generation.

“I am happy that you are thinking of moving the country forward and I believe with your ideologies, youth and vibrant ambition, I think Nigeria is on the right path, to see that we are trying and we should be able to make Nigeria a great country.

“Nigeria with a population of over 200 million, certainly is a great country and your leadership will go a long way to making it even greater.

The presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo who said he would emerge a product of the third force, told Abdusalami that the 2023 election was another transition for Nigeria.

He pointed out that the visit to the former Head of State for his blessings and counsel was because he midwifed the return to democracy at a difficult time in the history of Nigeria.

He said Gen. Abubakar made a sacrifice worthy of emulation by Nigerian youth because the decision to handing over and turning Nigeria into a democracy, showed his selflessness and commitment to Nigeria.

He said as a soldier, such action spoke of the general’s enlistment into the army which was guided by the willingness to sacrifice for the nation.

“The templates for you to show that we are Nigerians first before any of that consideration. And that the unity continuity of the federal republic of Nigeria is more Paramount to any other consideration.

“As a country, we have been seen as a criminal country, as a bandit country because we are under military rule, just for that reason.

“You brought us to a community of Nations, so the boost we had in our economy, everything that followed was because you put us on an international play where the global community said these people are committed to coming to join us now in this time.

“The world is going digital so many wonderful Innovations going on the world. The young people are taking control of the country from the smallest services to the highest of them. And we saw that we need to go Global. We need to have a government in this country that will be equal and capable of running any country in the world.

Prince Adebayo who was led by Former Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung pointed out that the visit to the former Head of State was to further appreciate his selflessness which should be the embodiment of the character of persons who would aspire and occupy the office of the President of Nigeria.

In his words, “Young people to see public service to be more honourable, more useful, more enduring.

Adebayo who said he was in the private told by the former Head of State that power is transient said he has been advised to see the end of office term as a guide to be a good leader.

Those on the entourage of the Presidential aspirants are Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, National Secretary of Coalition of Nigerian Political Party (CNPP) Chief Peter Ameh, and other party chieftains of the coalition.

