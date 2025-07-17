For the record

Nigeria needs a constitution that enables it to effectively tackle hunger, poverty, illiteracy, disease, safety, security — Obi of Onitsha

Goodwill message from His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha, on the occasion of the National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy on Tuesday, 15th July at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Congress Hall in Abuja.

Dear esteemed participants

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to The PATRIOTS and the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG) for inviting me to deliver a goodwill message at the National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy. Although I regretfully will not be able to attend the summit in person due to prior  commitments outside  the  country,  I  am  pleased  to  present  this goodwill message.

As you gather to shape the future of our great nation, it is imperative that you prioritize the development of a people-driven constitution that reflects our collective democratic aspirations and realities. Beyond the basic legal and political requirements, Nigeria needs a constitution that enables it to effectively tackle the basic challenges of hunger, poverty, illiteracy, disease, and safety and security.

Key Principles for a Better Nigeria

1.  Jnclusivity:  Our  constitution  must . be  inclusive,  ensuring  that  every Nigerian has a voice and opportunity to contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

2. Accountability: We must establish a system that will promote accountability, transparency, and good governance.

3. Federalism with  Devolution of Power: A truly federal system with adequate checks and balances, and devolution of power that will allow for regional autonomy, encourage  innovation  and  progress  at  the  local  level,  and ensure that power is not concentrated in one entity.

4. Security: Our constitution should prioritize the safety and security of Nigerians, addressing pressing issues like internal insecurity, and ensuring that our nation is protected and stable.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNENigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

5. Socio-Economic Develop.ment:  Our constitution should prioritize the well­ being of Nigerians, ensuring a level playing field for all citizens and addressing pressing issues like hunger, poverty, illiteracy, and disease.

A Call to Action

As leaders and stakeholders, you  have a collective responsibility to ensure that our constitution serves the interests of all Nigerians. I implore you to work together to make contributions towards creating a framework that promotes unity, justice, and prosperity for our great nation.

Conclusion

I express my gratitude to the organizers of this summit and hope that it will be  a  productive  discussion  that  will  shape  the  future  of  Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. May God bless our nation and guide us as we embark on this critical journey.

