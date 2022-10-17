Nigeria needs 20,000 more junior secondary schools to tackle educational challenge ― UBEC

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has disclosed that Nigeria requires the establishment of additional 20,000 Junior Secondary Schools across the country to improve access to basic education.

He spoke just as stakeholders participating at the 2022 National Conference on Out-Of-School(OSC) children in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to muster political will in tackling the menace of school-age children that are out of school in the country.

Bobboyi identified the need for development partners to re-strategise and synergise better to be on the same page in tackling the challenge of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He said for Nigeria to meet up with the needs of children who trek to post-basic schools across the nation, Nigeria needed a total of 20,000 Junior secondary schools, which he said must be within 3km.

“There is a need to plan together and ensure that resources are judiciously utilised to have collective results

“We must also take full responsibility for our actions or lack of them and be able to receive enlightenment on education and society and enlighten our communities the truth about lifestyle which encourages child neglect and out of school phenomenon.”

He tasked stakeholders to take responsibility for addressing the issue of the enlargement of communities while the government and other partners revamp the basic education sub-sector.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who declared the conference open on Monday in Abuja, said basic education is too strategic and sensitive to be left in the hands of the government.

Adamu who was represented by the Director of Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Folake Davies, called for a review of approaches to addressing the scourge of out-of-school children.

Adamu challenged all stakeholders to bring to bear greater courage to reposition basic education in Nigeria.

According to him, “The Federal Government has made a significant investment in the sector and provided quality education in response to our developmental needs.

“The ministry has taken steps to strengthen inter-agencies programmes that target school phenomenon. We plan for the open school programme that will help OSC to access learning opportunities.

“There is, therefore, need for all and sundry to show commitment towards the success of addressing the phenomenon for better outcomes,” he added

A member representing Owan West/East Federal Constituency, Prof. Julius Ihovbere, identified political will, and consistency in policy delivery as major factors needed to address the out-of-school menace in Nigeria.





He also called for adequate and consistent funding as well as deliberate investment in basic education.

Ihovbere, called on presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to prioritize the issue of out-of-school children and answer several questions emanating from the challenges posed by the menace.

According to him, “the challenge we see at the House of Representatives is poor leadership, lack of commitment, and we also see poor delivery of services.

“OSC is more dangerous than banditry and it is as if we are breeding an army of threats to the nation, so to say political leaders should take the issue as a priority is an understatement. As a matter of fact, we will request that all Presidential candidates should tell us what they will do with the OOSC problem Nigeria is facing, Prof. Ihovbere added.

Understanding OOSC In Nigeria UNICEF Nigeria Chief Education Saadhna Panday acknowledged that the world is facing an unprecedented OOSC crisis.

According to her, “244 million children are out is school globally with a chunk of them in Africa and South Asia, this is majorly caused by COVID-19, schools were closed intermittently and this affected all schools across the globe”

Panday identified the economic status and location of schools as major challenges hindering the enrolment of children in schools.

The UNICEF chief mentioned that Nigeria has recorded major progress in the enrollment of girls into school.

She further added that poverty is a major force driving the OOSC phenomenon in Nigeria.

The country representative of the World Bank in Nigeria, Dr Tunde Adekola, called for timely and reliable management of data.

He tasked the government with adequate coordination of a coalition of partners both actors and non-actors.

Earlier, the Director, Social Mobilisation of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Ossom Ossom, said findings as well as learning from other partners at the 2-day conference will inform the design of a framework for action to reduce out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“The framework for action will act as a governing document to the government of Nigeria and its development partners in addressing OOSC over the coming three years, including a yearly review of progress, challenges, and the way forward.”

